Business

Pension: Osun approves payment, releases bond certificates

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved the release and distribution of bond certificates worth millions of naira to retirees under the contributory pension scheme. The Head of Service (HOS), Mr Samuel Ayanleye Ainaade, stated this in a statement in Osogbo. According to him, the beneficiaries cut across the entire gamut of the public service, namely primary schools, junior schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, civil service and the parastatals among others. The presentation ceremony is billed to hold on Thursday at the Local Government Service Commission building. Mr Aina stated that the presentation of the bond certificates is “a continuation of the commitment of the state government to workers’ welfare, in and out of service. “This is a new phase in fulfillment of Governor Adeleke’s open resolve to clear backlogs of salaries, pension and emoluments issues within the public service,” the statement added.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Enyimba automated shoe factory begins production by September

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

…technical partner amazed by quality of machines   All is set for the commencement of production at a new automated shoe factory built by the Abia State government in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the Southeastern Nigeria. The factory known as the Enyimba Automated Shoe Factory is set to start test runs in the […]
Business

Nigeria’s mobile Internet users to hit 59.7% by 2026

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Expectation It is expected that 5G  technology would further  expand broadband  penetration in Nigeria   Mobile internet users in Nigeria are expected to rise to 54.29 per cent in 2023, 56.44 per cent in 2024, 58.21 per cent in 2025 and 59.7 per cent in 2026 as projected in the data released by Statista.   […]
Business

Fidelity Bank director acquires shares worth N67.5m

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

In a move to better position himself on the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc, Director, Dr. Kenneth Opara, Executive Director, has acquired about 30.01million of Ordinary shares of the bank. The transaction which was made known to the authorities of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Thursday showed that 30,005,700 units of Ordinary shares of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica