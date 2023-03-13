Pension: Osun approves payment, releases bond certificates

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved the release and distribution of bond certificates worth millions of naira to retirees under the contributory pension scheme. The Head of Service (HOS), Mr Samuel Ayanleye Ainaade, stated this in a statement in Osogbo. According to him, the beneficiaries cut across the entire gamut of the public service, namely primary schools, junior schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, civil service and the parastatals among others. The presentation ceremony is billed to hold on Thursday at the Local Government Service Commission building. Mr Aina stated that the presentation of the bond certificates is “a continuation of the commitment of the state government to workers’ welfare, in and out of service. “This is a new phase in fulfillment of Governor Adeleke’s open resolve to clear backlogs of salaries, pension and emoluments issues within the public service,” the statement added.
Related Articles
Enyimba automated shoe factory begins production by September
…technical partner amazed by quality of machines All is set for the commencement of production at a new automated shoe factory built by the Abia State government in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the Southeastern Nigeria. The factory known as the Enyimba Automated Shoe Factory is set to start test runs in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria’s mobile Internet users to hit 59.7% by 2026
Expectation It is expected that 5G technology would further expand broadband penetration in Nigeria Mobile internet users in Nigeria are expected to rise to 54.29 per cent in 2023, 56.44 per cent in 2024, 58.21 per cent in 2025 and 59.7 per cent in 2026 as projected in the data released by Statista. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fidelity Bank director acquires shares worth N67.5m
In a move to better position himself on the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc, Director, Dr. Kenneth Opara, Executive Director, has acquired about 30.01million of Ordinary shares of the bank. The transaction which was made known to the authorities of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Thursday showed that 30,005,700 units of Ordinary shares of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)