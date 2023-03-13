Pension: Osun approves payment, releases bond certificates

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved the release and distribution of bond certificates worth millions of naira to retirees under the contributory pension scheme. The Head of Service (HOS), Mr Samuel Ayanleye Ainaade, stated this in a statement in Osogbo. According to him, the beneficiaries cut across the entire gamut of the public service, namely primary schools, junior schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, civil service and the parastatals among others. The presentation ceremony is billed to hold on Thursday at the Local Government Service Commission building. Mr Aina stated that the presentation of the bond certificates is “a continuation of the commitment of the state government to workers’ welfare, in and out of service. “This is a new phase in fulfillment of Governor Adeleke’s open resolve to clear backlogs of salaries, pension and emoluments issues within the public service,” the statement added.

