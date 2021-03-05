Pension: PenCom approves N.2bn refund to military personnel

Following their exemption from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) under the supervision of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), about 50 military personnel have had their pensions refunded to the appropriate quarters. Disclosing this in a 2020 fourth quarter report on its website under the heading, “Update on Refund of Pension Contributions to Military Personnel and State Security Agencies Employees,” the Commission said, during the quarter under review, it granted approval for refund of the sum of N2.789 million to 50 personnel of the military and other security agencies, who were exempted from CPS. Recall that judicial officers, members of the Armed Forces, the intelligence and secret services of the federation, existing retirees prior to June, 2004 and employee, who had three years or less to retire as at June, 2004, were exempted from the scheme.

According to the report, the Commission also received a total of 1,900 applications from private sector organisations the issuance of Pension Clearance Certificates (PCCs). It noted that out of this number, PCCs were issued to 1,877 organisations while 23 applications were declined due to inability of the organisations to meet the requirements for issuance of certificates.

On remittance, the records show that a total sum of N9.87 billion was remitted into the Retirement Savings Accounts of 41,923 employees of the 1,877 organisations just as the commission recovered N553.03 million from defaulting employers. According to the report, “following the issuance of demand notices to defaulting employers whose pension liabilities had been established by the Recovery Agents (RAs), the sum of N553.033 million, representing principal contribution of N382.462 million and penalties of N170.571 million were recovered from 19 defaulting employers during the quarter under review.

On the supervision of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), PenCom noted that it conducted off-site examination of PTAD during the quarter under review, adding that in the same vein, it continued to monitor the payment of pensions to public service retirees under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) through monthly statutory returns rendered by the PTAD. Giving update on Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) transfer of contributions to members’ Retirement Savings Account, Pen- Com said it received transfer applications on behalf of 190 NSITF contributors and granted approval for transfer of the sum of N188.971 million to their RSAs during the quarter under review.

“Payment of monthly pension to qualified NSITF contributors during the quarter under review, the commission granted approval for payment of monthly pensions in the sum of N62.292 million to 3,628 NSITF pensioners,” the report noted. The report also revealed that micro-pension scheme received a boost during the period under as 20 Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) registered 3,663 contributors under the Micro Pension Plan (MPP).

“In the same vein, a total sum of N25.024 million was remitted to the RSAs of the contributors within the review period,” the report noted. Giving insight into a review of the monthly reports of the pension operators, it was revealed that 5.1 million RSAs had incomplete documentation as at the quarter under review.

“Nonetheless, the engagement of agents to conduct data recapture on behalf of all the PFAs is expected to address this issue and validate all relevant documents under the profile of individual RSA holders. “Another notable outcome of the monthly reports review was the un-credited pension contributions domiciled in the Contribution Reconciliation Accounts (CRAs) and the Transitional Contributory Funds (TCFs) of the Pension Operators. The commission, however, mandated the pension operators to ensure resolution of all outstanding uncredited contributions and file progress reports at regular intervals.

“Similarly, the monthly reports indicated that a total of 3.5 million RSAs had remained unfunded as at the end of Q4’20. A majority of these unfunded accounts belong to employees of state governments and private sector organisations,” the report added.

