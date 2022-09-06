Pension: PenCom releases revised guidelines for PFAs

News Top Stories

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has mandated Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs) to ensure that documentation preparatory to the retirement of Retirement Savings Account (RSA)-holder is provided and concluded within a period of four months prior to the date of resignation.

 

Similarly, a PFA shall properly enlighten the prospective retiree on features of the two modes of receiving periodic retirement benefits, that is, Programmed Withdrawal (PW) and Retiree Life Annuity (RLA), while a hard copy of the CPS retirement pack should be made available to prospective retirees.

 

These and more are some of the provisions of revised regulations on retirement and terminal benefits released yesterday for immediate implementation by the National Pension Commission. The revised document sourced from the official verified Tweeter handle of PenCom is the maiden comprehensive review of the regulation since its initial issuance in 2007.

 

Spelling out modes of accessing retirement benefits, the revised regulation specified that a PFA shall properly enlighten the prospective retiree on the features of the two modes of receiving periodic retirement benefits, that is, Programmed Withdrawal (PW) and Retiree Life Annuity.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

