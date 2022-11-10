News

Pension: PTAD finalizes plan to enlist over 200,000 pensioners on ‘I’m alive confirmation solution

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) is wrapping up plans that will entail onboarding over 200, 000 pensioners currently on its payroll in ‘I’m alive’ confirmation solution before end of the year. The exercise was initiated October last year with 50,000 pensioners enlisted on the scheme’s pilot stage. Training for pension union executives and focal desk officers across North-Central, North West, North East, South South, South East and South West have been concluded. Speaking in interview in Abuja yesterday, PTAD Executive Secretary Dr. Chioma Ejikeme said the agency was targeting end of the year as tentative time for final roll out. Ejikeme said: “I’m alive is for people, pensioners we have already verified who are on our data base. If you an eligible defined benefit scheme, and you are not on our data base you can’t take part in I’m alive.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anxiety as Police ‘random raids’ lead 107 youths into Imo prison

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

No fewer than 107 young men and women have been arrested at different locations in the Imo State following a spate of mass arrests in the state. The suspects have been tried and remanded in prison. This is also as the suspects were among other things accused of plotting to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari and […]
News

Merkel vows support after European floods kill 59, leave hundreds missing

Posted on Author Reporter

  German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged full support for the victims of some of the country’s worst flooding in decades. Record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, devastating the region, reports the BBC. At least 59 people have died in Germany with hundreds more reported missing. Belgium has also reported […]
News

Raise independent panel to probe Novena University, ex-militant tells Dikio

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A former militant leader in the Niger Delta region, ‘General’ Israel Akpos, has called on the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), to as a matter of urgency raise an independent panel to probe the allegation of scholarship financial misconduct against Novena University and its vice-chancellor. In a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica