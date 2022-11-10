Pension: PTAD finalizes plan to enlist over 200,000 pensioners on ‘I’m alive confirmation solution

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) is wrapping up plans that will entail onboarding over 200, 000 pensioners currently on its payroll in ‘I’m alive’ confirmation solution before end of the year. The exercise was initiated October last year with 50,000 pensioners enlisted on the scheme’s pilot stage. Training for pension union executives and focal desk officers across North-Central, North West, North East, South South, South East and South West have been concluded. Speaking in interview in Abuja yesterday, PTAD Executive Secretary Dr. Chioma Ejikeme said the agency was targeting end of the year as tentative time for final roll out. Ejikeme said: “I’m alive is for people, pensioners we have already verified who are on our data base. If you an eligible defined benefit scheme, and you are not on our data base you can’t take part in I’m alive.”
Related Articles
Anxiety as Police ‘random raids’ lead 107 youths into Imo prison
No fewer than 107 young men and women have been arrested at different locations in the Imo State following a spate of mass arrests in the state. The suspects have been tried and remanded in prison. This is also as the suspects were among other things accused of plotting to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Merkel vows support after European floods kill 59, leave hundreds missing
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged full support for the victims of some of the country’s worst flooding in decades. Record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, devastating the region, reports the BBC. At least 59 people have died in Germany with hundreds more reported missing. Belgium has also reported […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Raise independent panel to probe Novena University, ex-militant tells Dikio
A former militant leader in the Niger Delta region, ‘General’ Israel Akpos, has called on the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), to as a matter of urgency raise an independent panel to probe the allegation of scholarship financial misconduct against Novena University and its vice-chancellor. In a statement […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)