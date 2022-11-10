Pension: PTAD finalizes plan to enlist over 200,000 pensioners on ‘I’m alive confirmation solution

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) is wrapping up plans that will entail onboarding over 200, 000 pensioners currently on its payroll in ‘I’m alive’ confirmation solution before end of the year. The exercise was initiated October last year with 50,000 pensioners enlisted on the scheme’s pilot stage. Training for pension union executives and focal desk officers across North-Central, North West, North East, South South, South East and South West have been concluded. Speaking in interview in Abuja yesterday, PTAD Executive Secretary Dr. Chioma Ejikeme said the agency was targeting end of the year as tentative time for final roll out. Ejikeme said: “I’m alive is for people, pensioners we have already verified who are on our data base. If you an eligible defined benefit scheme, and you are not on our data base you can’t take part in I’m alive.”

