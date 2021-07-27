News Top Stories

Pension: Registered contributors rise to 9.38m

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)
  • Assets accumulate to N12.66trn
  • FG gives approval for pension liability payment

 

The commitment by the Federal Government to ensure the success of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has gained momentum  as the number of registered contributors has increased to 9.38 million.

 

The increase has also led to a corresponding growth in assets as the total fund hits N12.66 trillion. Disclosing this in Lagos, yesterday, the Director- General, National Penaion Commission  PenCom), Aisha Dahir- Umar, also revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari, recently ap-    proved the commission’s submission on the payment of some outstanding pension liabilities of the Federal Government under the CP

 

According to her, “the Presidential approval covered payment of outstanding accrued pension rights for verified and enrolled retirees of treasury-funded MDAs that are yet to be paid their retirement benefits, as well as the back log of death benefits claims due to beneficiaries of deceased employees of treasury funded MDAs.”

 

Dahir-Umar, who started the at workshop organised for journalists, said: “Furthermore, the President also approved the payment of 2.5 per cent differential in the rate of employer pension contribution for FGN retirees and employees, which resulted from the increase in the minimum pension contribution for employers from 7.5 per cent to 10 perr cent, in line with Section 4(1) of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014.

 

“These payments would undoubtedly, boost the RSA balances of the beneficiaries towards better retirement benefits. The settlement of these outstanding accrued pension rights of verified and enrolled FGN retirees would result in reversing a major challenge that has lingered since 2014.

 

“Also, the commencement of payment of the reviewed monthly pension contribution rate by the Federal Government is another significant step in ensuring compliance with the PRA 2014. “Furthermore, it is pertinent to reassure stakeholders that the implementation of the CPS remains on course.

 

The number of registered contributors under the CPS has grown to 9.38 million while pension fund assets have accumulated to N12.66 trillion as at 30 June 2021.” The director-general, who was represented at the even by the Head of Corporate Communications department, Mr. Peter Aghahowa, said the maintenance of a consistent growth trajectory continued to justify the commission’s overriding investment philosophy of ensuring the safety of pension fund assets.

 

Speaking on the emergence of COVID-19, which disrupted business activities for the most part if last year, she said the pandemic necessitated a review of business processes across various organizations, saying indeed, it has engendered socio-economic disruptions of the entire global order, with multifarious challenges in conducting hitherto routine activities.

 

“It was, therefore, imperative for the commission to deepen technological innovation as it seeks to navigate through the challenges imposed by the pandemic. On the theme of the workshop: “Positioning the Pension Industry in a Post-COVID Era” she said the topic highlighted the commission’s laudable response to the pandemic through technology and engagement with relevant stakeholders.

 

“The most recent technological innovation introduced by the commission is the in-house designed and developed online Enrolment Application, which has capabilities to register, verify and enroll prospective retirees of Treasury- Funded Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

 

 

“By the deployment of this new application, mass gathering of people has been avoided while enhancing convenience for the prospective retirees through a seamless enrolment process.

 

“Another notable technological innovation by the commission was the design and deployment of the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Transfer System (RTS), which was launched in  November 2020.

 

“The RTS is a Computer Application developed by the Commission, through which RSA holders transfer their RSAs from one Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) to another. Indeed, the activation of the RSA transfer provision, which deepens individual choices, is a major milestone in the implementation of the CPS.

 

Reaffirming the need for public awareness, she said it was considered germane considering that 17 years after the pension reform in Nigeria, there still exists a knowledge gap on the CPS. “Consequently, the commission is committed to reinvigorating its public enlightenment and education drive in order to address this challenge.

 

“Other strategic focus areas include the resolution of outstanding pension liabilities of the Federal Government; portfolio diversification of pension fund investments, improvement in customer service delivery across the pension industry and unrelenting pursuit of sustainable growth of the pension industry by expanding coverage of the CPS,” she noted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

New survey reveals impact of COVID-19 on gig workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A mission-oriented firm, with portfolio investments throughout Africa, has published the impact of covid-19 on gig workers. The report published by Flourish tracks the experiences of gig workers, including those who use digital platforms such as e-hailing or delivery apps, to learn more about how they are faring during the COVID-19 pandemic. The South African […]
News

COVID-19: 32 states now have molecular labs – Govs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Thirty-two out of the 36 states in Nigeria now have molecular laboratories to ramp up testing of citizens for coronavirus and other infectious diseases. Also, 29 states have received funding from the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) project to strengthen their public health response to COVID-19. This was disclosed at […]
News

Jamil Gwamna in Gombe condoles Tangale, Cham Emirates, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Renowned politician and philanthropist in Gombe State, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has on Wednesday, visited the palace of Mai Tangale, Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru ll, to condole with him and his family over the death of his son, Prince John Abdu Buba. Similarly, he was at Cham Emirate in Balanga local government area where he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica