Pension: Registered contributors rise to 9.38m

The commitment by the Federal Government to ensure the success of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has gained momentum as the number of registered contributors has increased to 9.38 million.

The increase has also led to a corresponding growth in assets as the total fund hits N12.66 trillion. Disclosing this in Lagos, yesterday, the Director- General, National Penaion Commission PenCom), Aisha Dahir- Umar, also revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari, recently ap- proved the commission’s submission on the payment of some outstanding pension liabilities of the Federal Government under the CP

According to her, “the Presidential approval covered payment of outstanding accrued pension rights for verified and enrolled retirees of treasury-funded MDAs that are yet to be paid their retirement benefits, as well as the back log of death benefits claims due to beneficiaries of deceased employees of treasury funded MDAs.”

Dahir-Umar, who started the at workshop organised for journalists, said: “Furthermore, the President also approved the payment of 2.5 per cent differential in the rate of employer pension contribution for FGN retirees and employees, which resulted from the increase in the minimum pension contribution for employers from 7.5 per cent to 10 perr cent, in line with Section 4(1) of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014.

“These payments would undoubtedly, boost the RSA balances of the beneficiaries towards better retirement benefits. The settlement of these outstanding accrued pension rights of verified and enrolled FGN retirees would result in reversing a major challenge that has lingered since 2014.

“Also, the commencement of payment of the reviewed monthly pension contribution rate by the Federal Government is another significant step in ensuring compliance with the PRA 2014. “Furthermore, it is pertinent to reassure stakeholders that the implementation of the CPS remains on course.

The number of registered contributors under the CPS has grown to 9.38 million while pension fund assets have accumulated to N12.66 trillion as at 30 June 2021.” The director-general, who was represented at the even by the Head of Corporate Communications department, Mr. Peter Aghahowa, said the maintenance of a consistent growth trajectory continued to justify the commission’s overriding investment philosophy of ensuring the safety of pension fund assets.

Speaking on the emergence of COVID-19, which disrupted business activities for the most part if last year, she said the pandemic necessitated a review of business processes across various organizations, saying indeed, it has engendered socio-economic disruptions of the entire global order, with multifarious challenges in conducting hitherto routine activities.

“It was, therefore, imperative for the commission to deepen technological innovation as it seeks to navigate through the challenges imposed by the pandemic. On the theme of the workshop: “Positioning the Pension Industry in a Post-COVID Era” she said the topic highlighted the commission’s laudable response to the pandemic through technology and engagement with relevant stakeholders.

“The most recent technological innovation introduced by the commission is the in-house designed and developed online Enrolment Application, which has capabilities to register, verify and enroll prospective retirees of Treasury- Funded Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“By the deployment of this new application, mass gathering of people has been avoided while enhancing convenience for the prospective retirees through a seamless enrolment process.

“Another notable technological innovation by the commission was the design and deployment of the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Transfer System (RTS), which was launched in November 2020.

“The RTS is a Computer Application developed by the Commission, through which RSA holders transfer their RSAs from one Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) to another. Indeed, the activation of the RSA transfer provision, which deepens individual choices, is a major milestone in the implementation of the CPS.

Reaffirming the need for public awareness, she said it was considered germane considering that 17 years after the pension reform in Nigeria, there still exists a knowledge gap on the CPS. “Consequently, the commission is committed to reinvigorating its public enlightenment and education drive in order to address this challenge.

“Other strategic focus areas include the resolution of outstanding pension liabilities of the Federal Government; portfolio diversification of pension fund investments, improvement in customer service delivery across the pension industry and unrelenting pursuit of sustainable growth of the pension industry by expanding coverage of the CPS,” she noted.

