Pension: Reps probe PTAD, decry delay in benefits payment

The House of Representatives has instituted a Technical Ad hoc Committee to Forensically Audit the various sums appropriated annually to the Pension Transition Administration Department (PTAD). Chairman of the House public accounts committee (PAC), Wole Oke, who disclosed this yesterday also lamented that despite huge sums of money released PTAD annually, pensioners were still crying of non payment of their entitlements across the country.

The special committee, which is to be chaired by the vice chairman of PAC, Hon. Saa’d Abdulkadir was charged to take into account the utilisation of the agency’s capital and recurrent releases and ensuring they were in conformity with financial regulations.

Oke said: “This is pathetic, on what basis do you justify the non or late payment to our teeming fathers and mothers who had spent the better part of their productive years serving the government in various capacities. “We cannot allow this urgly development to continue, the ad-hoc committee will have to look in to the activities of the agency and come up with something that will guide the committee to carry out its assignment.”

 

