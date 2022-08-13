News

Pension scheme: We’ll boycott 2023 General Elections, policemen threaten

Posted on Author By Okey Maduforo

The conduct of the 2023 general elections in the country may be frustrated following the threat by officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to boycott the monitoring of the election. The policemen who spoke under the umbrella of Association of Serving and Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (ASARPON) are demanding the removal of the police from the Contributory Pension Scheme, contending that it has left retired officers and men poor. According to a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Daniel Dajal, from Benue state; ‘‘When our counterparts in the Armed Forces and other sister organisations protested they removed them from the pension scheme and as a result of that the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force, Nigerian Navy and the Directorate of State Service (DSS) were removed but the police were left.

“What the contributory pension scheme means it that they deduct some percentage of our monthly salary for our pension and when you retire, they would divide the total sum of your gratuity into three and give you one and the other two they said is for stakeholders.’ While retired ASP Chukelu Nwankwo lamented that; ‘‘this is frustrating for officers and men of the Nigeria Police and these are people who suffered for this country for thirty to thirty five years with nothing to show for and you are abandoned by the same country that you spent the whole of your youthful age protecting.

They are also demanding the implementation of the 20 per cent salary increase that President Muhammadu Buhari announced on December 15, 2021, which was to take effect from January 2022, however, he lamented nothing has been done about it. According to him; ‘‘We also concluded plans that on the election days we will post our personnel who will be on plain clothes to the thirty six states and Abuja to make sure that no policeman or woman is seen on election duty including VIPs and anyone seen will have himself or herself to blame .

‘‘Enough is enough and the Nigerian Police have suffered too much neglect in this country. And failure to meet up these demands we will have no option than to do what we planned. ‘‘They should stop illegal deductions from our salaries and they do it without giving us reasons or explanations.’’ When contacted, the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to calls by the reporter at the time of filing this report.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

