Pensioners asks Buhari for inclusion in NHIS

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to establish a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), for pensioners. A communiqué signed by FEPPPAN’s President- General, Temple Ubani, the General Secretary, Mr. Franklin Erinle, the National PRO, Mr Jonathan Iyoo, at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) and made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja. He stressed that extension of health insurance cover to pensioners was long overdue. According to them, they believed strongly that President Buhari whose keen interest on pensioners’ welfare has greatly put smiles on the faces of federal senior citizens, would not be dashed as they expect the establishment of the health scheme soonest.

The pensioners while appealing to President Buharito ensure the review of pension was consistently carried out and as at when due according to the extant laws of the federation, also appealed to the Pensions Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), to comply with the recentdirectivebytheMinister of Labour and Employment.

The communique reads partly: “We thank the PTAD Executive Secretary for the gratifying news of recent receipt of £26 million pension funds from the United Kingdom, we appeal that the money be used to offset all outstanding pension liabilities. “NEC call on self-funded managements/agencies to ensure appropriate pension adjustment of our members, following the implementation of the new minimum wage.”

