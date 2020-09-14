Pensioners assured of improved welfare

The Executive Chairman, Keffi Local Government of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdulraham Maigoro, has assured pensioners of the council of improved welfare and improved standard of living.

Maigoro, who said that the screening exercise as directed by Gov. Abdullahi Sule was to ascertain the actual number of pensioners in the council, made the promise while inspecting the ongoing biometric data capturing of pensioners of the council in Keffi.

According to him, “I am here to see things for myself and I want to assure you that every pensioner will be captured during the period stipulated for the screening.

“I also want to assure you that my administration is committed to pensioners’ improved standard of living and welfare. “I will continue to key into good policies and programmes that will improve on the standard of living of pensioners, civil servants and other residents.”

The chairman called on pensioners who had yet to be captured to avail themselves for the exercise, adding that it was in their interest and for the overall development of the area and the state. He called on the people of the area to continue to support his administration’s policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

He also called on the people of the area and the state to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration. Maigoro urged the people of the area and other Nigerians to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities for the overall development of the nation.

