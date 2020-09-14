Business

Pensioners assured of improved welfare

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Executive Chairman, Keffi Local Government of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdulraham Maigoro, has assured pensioners of the council of improved welfare and improved standard of living.

 

Maigoro, who said that the screening exercise as directed by Gov. Abdullahi Sule was to ascertain the actual number of pensioners in the council, made the promise while inspecting the ongoing biometric data capturing of pensioners of the council in Keffi.

 

According to him, “I am here to see things for myself and I want to assure you that every pensioner will be captured during the period stipulated for the screening.

“I also want to assure you that my administration is committed to pensioners’ improved standard of living and welfare. “I will continue to key into good policies and programmes that will improve on the standard of living of pensioners, civil servants and other residents.”

 

The chairman called on pensioners who had yet to be captured to avail themselves for the exercise, adding that it was in their interest and for the overall development of the area and the state. He called on the people of the area to continue to support his administration’s policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

 

He also called on the people of the area and the state to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration. Maigoro urged the people of the area and other Nigerians to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities for the overall development of the nation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Kenya Airways resumes int’l flights

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Kenya Airways resumed international passenger services following the easing of movement restrictions as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The first international flights departed August 1 to London, Dubai, Addis Ababa, Kigali, and Lusaka.   The airline, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said during the month there would be a gradual increase in […]
Business

Group describes revelations from NDDC as nauseating

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Niger Delta-based civil society organisation – Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice – has noted with great concern and total displeasure the on-going massive looting, corruption, abuse of office and impunity in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) perpetuated by interim management committee under the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs. […]
Business

Bank restates commitment to SMEs, agric sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A s the global economy continues to reel from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Ecobank Nigeria has restated its commitment to supporting and sustaining the development of the country’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in agriculture and all other sectors.   The Head, SME, Ecobank Nigeria, Emeka Agada, stated this at the lender’s Webinar […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: