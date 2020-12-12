News

Pensioners demand approval of national minimum pension

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has called on the Federal Government to approve a national minimum pension for pensioners across the country. NUP President, Dr. Abel Afolayan, who made the call yesterday in Abuja, during the Pensioners’ Day Celebration, said pensioners have been agitating for a minimum wage since inception of its mother union, the NUP in 1978.

He said: “NUP has been agitating for the approval of National Minimum Pension in the same manner National Minimum Wage was approved for workers. Up till now, this demand had not been granted.

“We have however, decided to go through the National Assembly to appropriate legislation for approval of this demand. Efforts are therefore on-going to achieve this agelong dream of pensioners.” Afolayan also raised concerns over what he described as the insensitive of some state governments towards payment of pension arrears owed state pensioners running into several months.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria Floors P&ID As UK Court Grants Relief From $10bn Fine

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria has secured a landmark victory in its pursuit to overturn a $10 billion judgement awarded against it in a case against Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID). In the judgment delivered on Thursday, Ross Cranston, a judge of the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, granted Nigeria’s application for an extension of time […]
News Top Stories

Mass purge in NASS: Omolori faults retirement of 150 top bureaucrats

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

•Says, no legal basis for action   The outgoing Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Sani Omolori has faulted the National Assembly Service Commission (NASSCOM) over its decision to compulsorily retire him and 149 others top bureaucrats in the National Assembly.   The power tussle, which rocked the National Assembly for some weeks, reached its […]
News

NUC partners Nigerian scientists abroad on biomedical research

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has revealed ongoing efforts with the Nigeria Diaspora Biomedical Research Group, to build the capacity of Nigerian scientists on biomedical research, with the view of finding a sustainable solution for COVID-19. Also, Nigerian researchers would equally receive training on grant-writing proposals to access funds at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: