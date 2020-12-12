Pensioners demand approval of national minimum pension

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has called on the Federal Government to approve a national minimum pension for pensioners across the country. NUP President, Dr. Abel Afolayan, who made the call yesterday in Abuja, during the Pensioners’ Day Celebration, said pensioners have been agitating for a minimum wage since inception of its mother union, the NUP in 1978.

He said: “NUP has been agitating for the approval of National Minimum Pension in the same manner National Minimum Wage was approved for workers. Up till now, this demand had not been granted.

“We have however, decided to go through the National Assembly to appropriate legislation for approval of this demand. Efforts are therefore on-going to achieve this agelong dream of pensioners.” Afolayan also raised concerns over what he described as the insensitive of some state governments towards payment of pension arrears owed state pensioners running into several months.

