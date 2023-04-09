Pensioners demand separate ministry under incoming government

Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has called on the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to create a ministry that will be saddled solely with the responsibility of addressing the plights of retirees in the country. The South-West zone of NUP made the call after its quarterly meeting in Abeokuta on Thursday. he meeting was attended by chairmen and secretaries of NUP from Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Lagos and Ekiti states. Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, the Zonal Public Relations Officer of NUP in the zone, Olusegun Abatan, said that the creation of the ministry would turn the fortunes of pensioners around in the country. Abatan called on Tinubu to do more for pensioners when he assumed office as president. “President Muhammadu Buhari has done quite a lot for pensioners. He really helped them and so we are appealing to Tinubu to please give the matter of pensioners serious attention. “We want a separate ministry that will be solely addressing matters that have to do with pensioners under the administration of Tinubu,” he said. Abatan alleged that governors of South-West states were owing pensioners in the zone huge sums as gratuities and pensions.
