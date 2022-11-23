Pensioners fume over proposed amendment to CBN Act 2007

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Pensioners/Retirees Club, has called on the Senate to reject the proposed amendment to the CBN Act of 2007, which seeks among other things to remove the CBN Governor as the Chairman of its Board of Directors by bringing in an outsider to occupy the position.

The group also opposed the amendment that seeks to make it mandatory for the CBN to submit its annual budget to the National Assembly for approval. The CBN retirees club in a position paper signed by the chairman, Chief Patrick Anene, and General Secretary, Tsado Daniya, to the Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, said: “Our primary purpose in presenting this paper to you is to formally register our very strong objection as regards the recent proposal by some members of the Upper Chamber to push for the amendment of the CBN Act 2007.

“The proposed amendment focuses on three areas, namely, to remove the CBN Governor as the Chairman of the CBN Board of Directors by bringing in an outsider to occupy the position; making it mandatory for the CBN to submit its annual budget to the Nat i o n a l Assembly for approval and the third area is attempting to divest the CBN Board of the power and authority to fix the remunerations of the Board members.

“In 2012, we made our presentation to the National Assembly during the Public Hearing exercise when a similar attempt was made to curtail the institutional and operational independence of the CBN. We are doing so again this time around because nothing has changed in our perception. “It is our view that, not only as patriotic Nigerians but also as people who are knowledgeable in the operations of the bank, the proposed amendment will surely have negative implications. It will not only seriously erode the independence of the CBN as an institution but it will further politicise its operations.

“Seeking to remove the CBN Governor as the Chairman of the CBN Board of Directors by bringing in an outsider to occupy the position is not healthy. “The combination of the roles of being a Chief Executive Officer, CEO, the Governor and the Chairmanship of the Board of Directors, is largely what is obtainable in central banks all over the world. “Indeed, it is the global best practice and Nigeria cannot be an exception.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...