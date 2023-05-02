News

Pensioners In Anambra’re Dying Without Benefits, NLC Tells Soludo

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Anambra State has decried the condition of pensioners in the state, saying that many of them are dying without being paid their retirement benefits.

The state’s NLC Chairman, Emeka Nwafor, disclosed this in his address on the occasion of this year’s workers’ celebration at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

While commending Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his efforts in ensuring workers’ welfare, Nawfor implored the governor to look into the case of retirees in the state who he said were dying without receiving the gratuities.

He said: “Congress appreciates Mr Governor for the efforts made so far in the gradual settlement of arrears of gratuity and pension in the state as promised in the last May Day celebration.

Congress passionately appeals to you, Mr Governor sir, to graciously increase the fund meant for the settlement of these gratuity to be substantial enough. “This is to enable the retirees to start off with something that will help them take care of their old age and families.

It is painful to report that some of these retirees are dying of hunger and, most times, they find it difficult to take care of their families and dependents.”

