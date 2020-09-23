Pensioners reject Abiodun’s N500m to offset gratuities

Pensioners in Ogun State yesterday rejected the proposal of Governor Dapo Abiodun to release N500 million quarterly to offset outstanding gratuities effective from January 2021. The pensioners described the proposal as unacceptable, insisting that with the N500 million, it would take the state 34 years to clear the outstanding N68 billion arrears.

The state government had on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to earmark N500 million for the clearance of gratuities of pensioners in the state.

But addressing journalists at a press conference yesterday, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Ogun State chapter, Comrade Waheed Olayiwola Oloyede, suggested N1 billion as against the N500 million. He said: “We demand immediate payment of gratuities for state retirees from 2014 to date and local government retirees from September 2011 to date.

“Although the government has agreed to make a quarterly release of N500,000,000, from January 2021. This proposal is not acceptable to us as it would take 34 years to offset the outstanding N68 billion arrears, rather we would suggest N1 billion monthly release by the government.”

The senior citizens also demanded the immediate implementation of the 33.4 per cent increase in pension, lamenting some of them still “earn paltry sum of N5,000 as pension”. “We demand immediate implementation of the provisions of the circular on 33.4 per cent increase in pension that was issued in 2010.

We also demand Conventional Review/Increase in pension in consonance with the provision of section 210 (3) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. “It is unfortunate that salaries and wages had been reviewed severally without pension review.

“It is very disheartening that the majority of pensioners are on N5,000 monthly pension in Ogun State, an amount which is not enough to feed the dogs of an elite in one day. This is the reason we have been calling for pension review/increase in the state.

“Having served our dear state diligently and meritoriously to the best of our abilities for 35 years or thereabout, we do not deserve this worst humiliation from the unconcerned politicians who spend only a few years, take full pay and disengage with mouthwatering severance allowances.

“We call on Governor Dapo Abiodun to do the needful now and don’t allow himself to be used by psychophants to bring his government to disrepute. It is also pertinent to call on Mr Governor not to indulge in communication gap between the unions and the government.”

The pensioners later staged a protest to register their grievances against what they described as Abiodun’s insensitivity to their plight. Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “We say a big no to the killers of pension reform,” “Gratuities are not meant for burial expenses,” “33.4% pension increment is statutory, implement it now,”

” N5,000 minimum pension is humiliating, increase our pension,” “Pay our gratuity to provide succour for our jobless children,” “Reserve the obnoxious pension bill now,” N2 billion annual releases take 34 years to offset N68 billion debt, so a 60-year-old pensioner will take gratuity at 94 years. Abomination.”

