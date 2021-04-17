Pensioners seek Buhari’s intervention in payment of N35bn arrears

Pensioners in the electricity sector under the aegis of Electricity Sector Retiree Welfare Association (ESREWA), have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to intervene and ensure prompt payment of the N35 billion pension arrears owed its members. President of ESREWA, Benjamin Amako, who made the appeal on Friday in Abuja after a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association, urged President Buhari to save the lives of countless dying pensioners whose fate were tied to the delayed payment of their pension arrears.

Amako noted that every Nigerian knows the pathetic situation of pensioners in the country, adding that President Buhari’s administration was the best so far for pensioners because of the timely payment of monthly pension to federal pensioners. He said: “We thank God that Mr President returned from his medical trip healthier, stronger and successfully. The news of his return gave us pensioners so much joy because we know he will not sit quietly and watch more pensioners lose their lives because of humanly inaction. So far, his administration has ensured that pensioners get their rights and this arrears we are asking for is our right.

