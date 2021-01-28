Pensioners seek increment in wages, task FG on 15-month arrears

Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has called on the federal government to act in conformity with the 199 Constitution (as amended) towards increased pension and payment of over 15 months when the salaries and wages was increased from N18, 000 to N30, 000. NUP in a communique issued at the end of the South-West zonal meeting of the Union held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, argued that, since the wages and salaries of serving workers had been increased, pension arrears should also follow suit so as to be in line with the 1999 Constitution which stipulated “anytime the salaries and wages increased, pensions should concomitantly increase.”

Zonal Public Relation Officer Segun Abatan, while reading the communique implored the national body of the Union to put the federal government on its toes concerning the matter before ending of March as justice delayed was justice denied.

However, the meeting berated some governors who were inimical to the pensioners’ welfare in their various states by not paying their dues as some states’ chief executives were yet to implement the pension increase since 1999. Abatan urged governors to work towards the welfare of the pensioners in their various states so as to elongate their healthy living. He said: “This could be a way for some unscrupulous state actors to input fake names of the pensioners into the pay role, we are rejecting the proposal and we implored the state government to scrape the process immediately.”

