Pensioners tackle Oyebanji over failed promises

Pensioners in Ikole-Ekiti have appealed to Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State to fulfil his gubernatorial campaign promise by paying their outstanding gratuities. A cross section of the pensioners, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole-Ekiti, said that they are patiently waiting for Oyebanji to commence payment of the backlog of gratuities in 2023. They lamented that the cost of food and other essential commodities in Ekiti has become too expensive for them to afford with the monthly pension they are earning. One of the pensioners, Mr Biodun Ogunniyi, a retired teacher, appealed to Oyebanji to fulfil his promises to the pensioners and pay their outstanding gratuities. Ogunniyi, who described Oyebanji as “a good listener, humble and respectful,” said he has promised the pensioners that he would find a way of paying the outstanding gratuities. “I want to appeal to our governor to fulfil his gubernatorial campaign promises to us, the pensioners are seriously suffering in Ekiti.”
