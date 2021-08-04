News

Pensioners urge PenCom to implement unpaid 15% increment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have appealed to the National Pension Commission (Pen- Com) to implement their 15 and 33 per cent pension increment and other benefits. The ContributoryPensioners Union of Nigeria (CPUN), South-WestZone, madetheappeal yesterday during a peaceful protest in Ibadan.

The CPUN President, Mr Joseph Idowu, while addressing journalists, said PenCom was yet to implement the increment since 2007 and 2010 in spite of various promises. Idowu added that their counterpartsundertheDefined BenefitScheme(DBS) hadbeen enjoyingtheincrementthrough the proactive stand of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate( PTAD). He added: “The new consequential adjustment in pension due to the latest increase in workers’ salaries and wages are also being enjoyed by pensioners under DBS, neglecting the CPS pensioners.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo guber: APP, AA parties drag Obaseki, INEC to tribunal

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

As the Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin, the state capital ends today the collection of petitions from aggrieved political parties over the September 19 election in the state, two other parties have petitioned against the declaration of Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the poll. […]
News Top Stories

Buhari to Service Chiefs: Rejig operational strategies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays clampdown on drug peddlers, consumers President Muhammadu Buahri has ordered the service chiefs to review their strategies in terms of operations and intelligence gathering in view of the deteriorating security situation across the country. National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), who disclosed this after a meeting of the security chiefs with the […]
News Top Stories

Belly fat signals serious health crisis

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Canadian and Iranian researchers have warned that excess fat in the abdomen — called belly fat — is associated with a higher risk of death than overall body fat. The researchers found that gaining weight around the mid-section may also signal the start of a serious health crisis. They published their findings in the British […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica