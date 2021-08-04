Pensioners urge PenCom to implement unpaid 15% increment

Pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have appealed to the National Pension Commission (Pen- Com) to implement their 15 and 33 per cent pension increment and other benefits. The ContributoryPensioners Union of Nigeria (CPUN), South-WestZone, madetheappeal yesterday during a peaceful protest in Ibadan.

The CPUN President, Mr Joseph Idowu, while addressing journalists, said PenCom was yet to implement the increment since 2007 and 2010 in spite of various promises. Idowu added that their counterpartsundertheDefined BenefitScheme(DBS) hadbeen enjoyingtheincrementthrough the proactive stand of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate( PTAD). He added: “The new consequential adjustment in pension due to the latest increase in workers’ salaries and wages are also being enjoyed by pensioners under DBS, neglecting the CPS pensioners.”

