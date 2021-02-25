Pensions: Reps probe two PFAs over complaints by Nigerians

The House of Representatives Committee on Pensions on Thursday commenced investigation into petitions bordering on alleged mismanagement of pension funds by Aiico Pension Managers and Fidelity Pension respectively.

The committee, led by Hon. Kabir Alhassan Rurum (APC, Kano), however, declined to take presentation from representatives of the PFAs in question, directing that the Chief Executive Officers must appear in person.

Speaking to journalists after the brief session, the Chairman said: “The committee has the constitutional rights and mandate to invite anybody in the pension industry to come and explain issues of public importance. And we didn’t summon them, we only invited them to come because the Pension Reform Act of 2014 has given us the right to do so.”

