News

Pensions: Reps probe two PFAs over complaints by Nigerians

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Committee on Pensions on Thursday commenced investigation into petitions bordering on alleged mismanagement of pension funds by Aiico Pension Managers and Fidelity Pension respectively.
The committee, led by Hon. Kabir Alhassan Rurum (APC, Kano), however, declined to take presentation from representatives of the PFAs in question, directing that the Chief Executive Officers must appear in person.
Speaking to journalists after the brief session, the Chairman said: “The committee has the constitutional rights and mandate to invite anybody in the pension industry to come and explain issues of public importance. And we didn’t summon them, we only invited them to come because the Pension Reform Act of 2014 has given us the right to do so.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why I appointed many youths in my govt, by El-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday said that he values the inputs of young people in governance and that is why many of them have been appointed and vested with positions of responsibility in his administration. The governor gave the explanation at the unveiling of the third set of Kashim Ibrahim Fellows at the […]
News

AMCON dismisses detention of 344 Enugu, says report fake news

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has described as a fake news media reports which claimed it detained 344 female students of Providence High School located on Independence Layout in Enugu, Enugu State, insisting that the report was far from the truth.   AMCON in a statement by Jude Nwauzor, Head Corporate Communications Department said […]
News

US to ‘make good’ on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States will “make good” on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was “proud to be back” in the global climate discussion, just days after President Joe Biden signed an order […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica