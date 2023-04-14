Pentagon Leak Case: FBI Arrests 21-Year-Old Guardsman

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, Jack Teixeira in connection to Pentagon leaked case.

Teixeira was arrested in line with their investigation into classified documents that were leaked on the internet.

The classified documents from the Defence Department were found online last month, how long they had been on the Internet and the total number that had been posted remain unclear.

According to NBC reports, the documents revealed details about the United States (US) spying on Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine and secret assessments of Ukraine’s combat power, as well as intelligence-gathering on America’s allies, including South Korea and Israel

The FBI Bureau Office, Boston in a statement released on its official Twitter handle said Teixeira was arrested at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts.

The statement reads, “The FBI is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at the residence.

“Since late last week, the FBI has aggressively pursued investigative leads, and today’s arrest exemplifies our continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray our country’s trust and put our national security at risk.”

The FBI took Teixeira into custody on Thursday afternoon “without incident,” Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in brief remarks at the Justice Department, which has been conducting a criminal investigation.

“Today, the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defence information. Teixeira is an employee of the United States Air Force National Guard,” Garland said.

The US President, Joe Biden, disclosed that the investigation is leading to a breakthrough.

Biden on Thursday, April 13, also said “There’s a full-blown investigation going on, as you know, with the Intelligence Committee and the Justice Department, and they’re getting close”.