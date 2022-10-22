People advised me to kill my son because of his health challenge – Jodie

For Joy Eseoghene Odiete better known as J’odie, her musical career took an emotional turn in 2016 when she delivered her son who turned out to be a special needs child born with Cerebral Palsy. J’odie graced the Nigerian idol stage as a finalist in 2007 alongside Timi Dakolo, Omawunmi Magbele among others, and in 2010 her song ‘Kuch Kuch’ became a national anthem. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about been a special needs mum, her fear and why the government needs to intervene on plight of the special needs children. Excerpts:

Twelve years ago, you had one of the most powerful songs of all time ‘Kuchi Kuchi,’ what inspired that song?

That song is 12years now. I did it when I didn’t even know what it meant to be a mother. At that time, because I am a very emotional person my producer Phat E was like you’ve been doing different songs but none about love, I want you to do something about love. At the time, I had terrible years back so that was why I was avoiding anything to sing about love. He then made a beat for me and I took it home but I couldn’t write anything on it because I was looking at love from only point of romance. One day I woke up around 2am and said love doesn’t have to be about only romance so I changed my perspective to see love from a different angle; I asked what would I say to my child if I were a mum? So that’s how I was able to put together those lyrics. I never knew the power of that song until people started sending me messages from different countries.

You did a remix to ‘Kuch Kuch’ why?

I did it Because of my movement ‘Special Mothers’. I was actually working on Special Mothers’ song which is yet to be released. I just decided to take advantage of it because I did a challenge for Special Mothers that is mothers that have children with special needs. I wanted them to come out because an average special mother doesn’t like showing their child because of the stigma attached to it and I understand. Some people will say that your child is a witch. So I wanted them to stop being ashamed and also if you need help you cannot hide. Apart from the challenge, I made friends because sometimes even the people who love you but don’t have that kind of child can’t really understand where you are coming from. A friend even asked me before “are you the only one that has a special child?” Because he doesn’t understand. Then I was hurting a lot so in that place of hurt I couldn’t feel anything but pain around me so I wasn’t a very good company. I made friends who understand me because we have similar experiences; so it’s easier for us to find solutions quicker. It’s a journey because my son is just six years.

Due to your son’s condition, are there fears of having another child?

Yes I won’t lie, I was scared. I’m not married first of all but I know that that doesn’t stop you from having a child.

I mean are you scared that if you have another child there might be a recurrence of the situation?

No, that is not my fear because my first experience of having a child was not an easy one due to complications, surgery, and the child not cry for nine hours and so on. Then after all those things I was left alone to take care of the child. So my first experience wasn’t an easy one but that doesn’t mean if an opportunity comes in a more supportive circle I will like to give it a try because raising a child shouldn’t be what one person would do.

So, you are not scared that having another child might result in another special need child?

Having a special needs child can be out of complications it’s not like you made it happen. Now I am more aware and there are certain tests you can do to verify and follow up. Not that I didn’t do antenatal care then but there are some things that I would not take chances with anymore. I will be much more intentional about where I will give birth because that hospital where I gave birth did not help, they didn’t even have enough oxygen to give my son. Apart from that, I almost died.

In your own opinion what do you think the government can do to savage this situation on special needs’ kids?

For me the government, non-governmental organisations and other authorities can help to provide a permanent solution for the care of special needs children so that parents will not have to go broke to care for their special needs kids. Special needs children do not eat normal foods, they need a lot of medical attention; hence the government and well-meaning Nigerians can help in setting up health facilities designed for special kids ( Cerebral Palsy). We need a structure specially built for these special cases with passionate health workers.

What is the weird thing you have been advised to do since your journey as special needs mother?

Sincerely it been a crazy journey laced with agony; it’s as bad as people advising me to kill my son because of his health challenge. It’s been six whole years, I have summoned the courage to live above negativity and embrace my current situation. Irrespective of my son’s health challenge, he is a sweet boy and I love him so much.

Talking about oldies, are you of the opinion that current Nigerian music lack qualities that oldies have?

Nigerian music has improved greatly. It is way better than before in terms of quality and sound. You can’t compare, it’s not about quality now it’s about nostalgia, when you hear certain songs from way back it takes you back somewhere. It’s about taking you back to where you want to be for a moment maybe your first love or first kiss. You know there are some things that a new song cannot give you, memories that have been interwoven in that old song.

Do you do repertoire?

Yes for a period of time I was in a band so I did quite a number of songs and I didn’t even know that doing old school songs were a big deal because I realised that when they give certain people old school songs they say they can’t do it because it’s too hard. So I said if people avoid it maybe this is something special and valuable.

From a general point of view, do you think people are fast forgetting you as an artiste?

Yes, because I paid a lot of attention to a course. Some comments are like ‘oh we need you back in music, we can’t wait to have you back’ and so on. But I never left, for those who think I have stopped singing I am still in the business of making music and I will ever stop singing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...