People dismissed me because I ran on LP platform –Adegeye

Congratulations to you on your election into the Federal House of Representatives.

Thank you so much.

What motivated you to contest the election?

The inspiration came from my late mother. She was a politician who served as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly between 2003 and 2007. My late mother was a public spirited woman who was engaged so much in philanthropic activities when she was alive. I took that after her, I am a giver too. She told us to always give and I do that always. Unfortunately, I lost her in 2019. She had lived in Amuwo- Odofin for a long time. Her death made me grow up so fast because I had to assume the responsibility of taking care of my younger siblings. Like I said, I have been engaged in philanthropic activities and I felt that I needed to do more.

Would it be correct to state that you were inspired to go into politics by your late mother?

Yes!

What part of your late mum’s public engagements really inspired you?

The giving aspect, she was a giver, everybody knew that.

When you opted to contest, was there any form of discouragement from anybody or group?

Of course I got a lot of discouragements from people and groups with regards to my aspiration.

What kind of discouragement did you get?

When I told people that I was going to contest, they asked me what party I was going to contest under and I told them the Labour Party. Many people laughed it off, saying ‘Haa, Labour Party?’ Nobody gave Labour Party any chance at all in Lagos. I never got discouraged because I had so much confidence that I had the prospect of winning. What about the youth factor? Was it a kind of impediment for you? No! For me, it wasn’t because I never saw such an impediment. For so many years I have been an entrepreneur who has engaged people to work for me. I am an employer of

labour. I employ well over 120 workers. I was never scared from the get go. I have been understudying my mum when she was alive.

Why the choice of Labour Party?

I felt much more comfortable with the Labour Party.

So, it wasn’t as if you tried to seek election in PDP or APC and you failed?

Not at all, I had always been a member of the Labour Party here in Amuwo Odofin.

What are the issues that you intend to take to the National Assembly as a member?

I have a lot of issues that I am taking with me to the National Assembly. I mean issues relating to youths who are my primary constituents, women and good governance. I will also advance issues relating to the development of Lagos State.

