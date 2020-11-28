People expect that as a pastor’s kid, I shouldn’t do secular music – Dammy Isaac

Armed with a serenading voice and an outstanding songwriting prowess, singer, songwriter and vocalist, Dammy Isaac is on a mission to register his name not just in the Nigerian music industry but beyond. In this interview with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, a pastor’s kid, Dammy Isaac shared the reasons for his distinct approach towards music and the pros and cons that come with it. Excerpts…

How best would you describe what you do?

I simply make beautiful music for beautiful people. I’m a cool kid from Nigeria that loves to do music, and is blessed enough to do it well and people love it.

Could you give an insight into your background?

I actually studied Industrial Chemistry from Osun State University. And then, I’m the first of four children. My dad is a pastor which makes the whole thing very interesting because I’ve got people asking me why I’m not doing gospel music. People expect that as a pastor’s kid, I shouldn’t do secular music. But then, what I’m doing is the gospel for me. I’ve been doing music professionally for eight years now if not more if I consider when I’ve been recording for people and doing background vocals.

What was your first introduction to singing?

I think my mum introduced me to singing. She was a chorister in church and she used to take me to their rehearsals when I was very small. So, everything must have been predestined to be like this. So, I grew up to sing in church; in the children choir, the main choir till I left for school. Then, music started getting to me and I started writing my own songs.

How best would you describe your sound?

I’d like to say music is like water. Everyone needs a little bit of it. That’s the way I see my music. Over the years, I’ve come to go through different understandings and situations about life. So, these are the things that I put into melodies. At some point in my career, my goal is to have a Dammy Isaac song for every situation. If you’re at a party; if you’re looking for something to lift your mood or inspire you; there’s just going to be a Dammy Isaac song for everything. That upholds my statement of music being like water. Everybody will need a little bit of me. You’re a singer, a songwriter; what’s your creative process like? My creative process is kind of strange because half the time I’m deliberate about what I want to write. So, whenever I get inspiration, the melody just runs through my mind and if I like it, I can just put it down in a voice note or lay the idea down on my laptop. Then, I record the vocals because I actually record myself. I probably lay simple ideas of productions and send them to my friend that I work with. We share ideas back and forth and we make it happen. Other times, I just hear a beat and I start to write songs to it. So, it’s not one way. I like to revisit what I’ve written or composed and check for quality because I’m very particular about the quality of what I’m doing. So, it’s until my song makes me feel a certain kind of way, that’s when I can say ‘oh yeah, it’s done’.

What is your favorite part of being an artiste?

My favorite part of being an artiste is of course being able to create something from nothing and inspire people, uplift them and contribute to how people feel. The whole process actually makes me happy even though I enjoy creating the most.

You put out a mix tape a few months ago. How satisfied are you with the reception of the project?

Yeah, Afrotales! It did great even though we didn’t do any special form of publicity. Yet, we still got some good reviews and got to some important places. So, it did great. Of course, it can do better. And I believe my new project will continue from where that stopped. We’ll keep pushing the narrative and keep getting better at it.

What has the audience reception of the project taught you about your sound? Are there plans for evolving in order to appeal to a wider audience?

I learnt that people like good music. No matter what, people like good music especially when it can stand the test of time. I can’t believe ‘Chameleon’ is over a year already and it still has the exact same feeling it did to the first people that listened to it. At this point, I already have confidence that what I have is quality and it’s different. It can only get better. Of course, I’m evolving by the day. I now write for people. A lot more people are calling for collaborations. In fact, I write for even the A-list artistes and it makes me more excited because there’s so much more I’m willing to explore with my kind of sound which is a mixture of traditional Yoruba with pop-oriented melodies, rhythms and sounds. Trust me, it can only get better. Of course, the aim is to do this up unto the world stage. So, until we get to that place, there’s no stopping. Even when we get there, we won’t stop.

We’ve seen the music industry become less of substance and more of trends. What values matter most to you as an artiste?

I don’t think it has got worse really. We are just evolving.

Everyone is evolving and improving on what has been done before to do something else. And I’d like to say that either good or bad, it still boils down to preference and perspective. People like my music, they like other types of music as well. Personally, there are some forms of music I’d like to listen to. There are some, I wouldn’t like to listen to. It doesn’t mean they are bad or good. It’s just what I want. So, as long as you keep doing you, the people that love your sound will always come around.

Are there artistes you would love to collaborate with at the moment?

I’ve been doing some kind of collaboration underground anyway but there are some people I’d really like to work with. Asa is one of them. I’m sure I’m going to create magic with Asa. Internationally, I’d like to work with Ed Sheeran. And yeah, Vector. There are a host of amazing people here.

What would you be doing right now if it wasn’t for your music career?

If I wasn’t doing music, I’d probably be in the laboratory mixing some chemicals together or probably looking for the cure for COVID- 19 as per an industrial chemist. But then, I’m happy about where I am right now and I’m excited about what’s to come.

What do you consider the best advice you’ve been given as an artiste?

It’s never to change my sound. You know, somebody walked up to me one day and said, ‘oh, your sound is different, I’ve never heard anything like this before’ and I’m like oh, of course I’m not going to change it. So, that’s more like it. To just be myself and not follow the crowd to do what’s trendy.

What has been the most memorable experience in your career so far?

That was when I got a voice note of someone telling me how my song saved her from a bad time and how she was planning to do something bad and because of how she kept listening to one of my songs on the mix tape – Oreke – she started feeling better about herself. That made me feel like this is real impact. If my song can do this to somebody, then I must have something special.

What’s next for you, Dammy Isaac?

More music, more collaborations and more fantastic songs!

