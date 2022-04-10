People killed, houses razed as gunmen attack Ebonyi community

Gunmen have reportedly attacked Ohaogelode community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State killing many persons.

The community is said to be a neighbouring community to Effium, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area which has been involved in protracted intra communal crisis between Ezza and Effium in Ohaukwu.

The Ezza-Effium crisis has claimed many lives and led to many Ezza-Effium people taking refuge in the Ohaogelode community.

The Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Loveth Odah said she was not aware of the attack on the Ohagelode community.

However, a video of the said incident circulating online shows that at least two persons were killed.

In the video, one of the victims was burnt to death beside a building which was still on fire.

Another dead victim, a woman, could be seen in the video with machete cut wounds all over her body.

However, unconfirmed reports said at least four persons were killed and over five houses burnt by the unknown attackers.

Meanwhile, a statement credited to the Chairman of Ohaukwu local government area, Clement Odah condemned the attack.

