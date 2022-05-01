People say I’m underrated as a young basketballer – Nosa Okunbo

Nosa Okunbo, son of late Nigerian business magnate, Hosa “Wells” Okunbo, is unequivocally one of the brightest college basketball players in the United States of America.

However, as glaring as his talent and capabilities are as a prospective NBA star in the class of Clay Thompson and Steph Curry, the debate about his qualities has been raging. Endowed with a towering height of 6ft 7inch at just the age of 19, Nosa Okunbo is already prepared for greatness in the sport.

The 19-year-old shinning star however, is already achieving greatness off the court, having bagged the 2022 Euroknowledge Youth Advocacy award as the youngest recipient of the prestigious award for his impact among youths.

Nosa Okunbo also received the international Burj CEO awards by the Dubai Royal Family for his outreaches through his Africa To The World (ATTW) a non-profit organisation he founded not long ago.

But despite the wrangle, Nosa Okunbo vowed that he would not let the media hype get to him.

“A lot of people say I am underrated, while others say I’m overrated, I try not to look too much into media hype and criticism, and stay more level headed,” Nosa Okunbo stated.

On how he started playing basketball, the super talented star disclosed that a trainer in the US encouraged him to pursue the sport on a professional level after he had ditched football.

“I started playing basketball competitively at 15 years old and it all started with me goofing around at a random gym in Houston, and an aau coach urged me to start taking it seriously,” Nosa Okunbo disclosed.

“It was a big decision I had to make, to quit football after already being an established football player back home and to move across the world and start a completely new sport,” said Nosa Okunbo.

