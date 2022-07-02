People’ll serve as structure for success of ADC– Kachikwu

Dumebi Kachikwu, the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), recently spoke about the 2023 presidential election, which he said will be won by the vision of a candidate and not money. Kachikwu, the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, explained that the vision of candidates in the 2023 presidential poll is more important than their financial capacity. He spoke with journalists recently in Lagos. OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI who was there, reports. Excerpts…

For someone like you who is relatively new in the political scene, one would have expected that you would start from a lower position instead of the top. Why are you starting from the topmost?

Why am I starting from the presidency? It’s very simple. What the presidency of a nation requires is not necessarily those who are coming from the position of a local government chairmanship to become house of assembly members, governors or ministers. What we can see in Nigeria is that successive governments have failed and spectacularly. So, those who have been through that process have really not got anything to offer, they are part of the failed system. We realised that what we have seen of governments all over is about people who have a patriotic mindset to turn around their nation. I have businesses that are critical to revamping Nigeria in all sectors.

I have the knowhow; I have the skills, I have the determination to do this. I am one of those who believe that you don’t necessarily have to be a president, senator or a House of Reps member before you can serve your country. I started Roots TV with that in mind, believing that the media play a critical role in service to humanity and service to one’s nation.

In every sector which I operate in, it’s because I am giving to the society or I’m trying to help the society, so, it is not necessarily because of where one seeks to enter. But we also realise that at this point, we watch every election cycle, we find that people who should run don’t run. These sets of people have always succeeded in every endeavour they have undertaken but when it comes to this political task, this huge task, they don’t run because they see it as an uphill task.

We see it as an uphill task because we present this narrative that the only way to succeed in public office is to have been in public office all your life, and that is not true. I have been in the background of the political sphere, I have supported, I have influenced. But you realise that if you want to get some things done sometimes, you just have to be in the driver’s seat and that is why I find myself in the driver’s seat at a time like this.

You witnessed how the presidential primaries of the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), went; do you think you have the financial muscle to challenge these warlords?

I won’t de-emphasise the role of money in Nigerian politics but I believe that money plays a huge role where there is no vision. We have never really seen a vision in our political space and that is why people just take money. But where there is a vision, you will see people rally round that vision. The electorate is my wealth, they are my strength and they are the ones I see to take my vision so that they can join me in this rescue mission. Like I said, I won’t de-emphasise the role of money but money plays that role because of our political structure. We find that our election season is very short, it doesn’t give the electorate enough time to get to know the aspirants before they become candidates. For example, I had just three months before the primaries. There is not enough time for anybody to do serious politicking to get the people to know them, so they end up having to spend money to become candidates. Hopefully in the next dispensation, it is going to get better. Back to your question, yes, money is important, but I think a vision is more important. If you have a good vision, people will rally round you and support your vision.

We have a total of 179, 000 polling units across the country and if you want to run for the office of the president, you must have at least an agent in each of these polling units. Do you have the wherewithal to get these volunteers that will do the job?

I think we are probably the only party, outside of the well-known ones, which has the structure across the country. If you watch our primaries, the constitution of our party ensures that we have people in every local government in Nigeria. We had about 2000 delegates from every part of Nigeria participate in the primary. So, we have a structure and we have the people. Again, I like the word you used, getting volunteers to join us; I believe that those who have been monitoring our campaigns and monitoring me would see that in terms of volunteers, we have people volunteering to work for us. Thank God we have enough time, about 8-9 months and we believe we will get more support. And to get those volunteers, that is why I am here with you guys because I believe that the more you report us, the more you report our activities, the more Nigerians will join the rescue mission.

Who is your running mate?

Dr. Mani Ahmed is my running mate for now. We finished our primaries just last week and I need time to consult properly and I have the next three weeks to do that consultation and ensure that I have a running mate who will not only represent or stand for what I believe in but also will represent Nigeria. The vice president is one phone call away from being president. I don’t want to give Nigeria someone who doesn’t have a stature similar or equal to the current vice president we have. So, I am consulting widely and I will give Nigeria a good vice president.

Are you making any moves to bring Prof. Kingsley Moghalu back to the ADC?

I have reached out to him a couple of times. I traveled to Lagos recently to try to see him; I have tried to go to his home in Abuja. The party sets up a committee to reconcile all members, even those who have left the party. People deal with loss differently, we have to understand that, some people need time to cool off and process loss, so we also have to respect that. But with time, all wounds will heal and we will move forward. The important thing is that I believe that Moghalu didn’t run for selfish reasons, he ran because he believes that Nigeria needs to be rescued and anyone that believes that will join the rescue mission.

Is your party involved in merger talk at the moment and do you have confidence in the new Electoral Act to give us a credible election?

Structure as we all know, is the aspirations of people in the party. The House of Assembly candidate in Mushin for example is the structure of the party in that area. What he creates there is what the House of Reps will stand on, the senate will come and stand on their own aspirations, the governor and then the president. So that is one structure, the aspiration of people. Second structure is the people, the electorate. So when lesser known parties don’t have ballot candidates everywhere to canvas for votes for them there, then you have to have a message or have a candidate strong enough to be pulling people to the party. The electorate is the ultimate structure, if the electorate does what they are supposed to do, you don’t really need to worry about the bigger parties. On the issue of merger, mergers and alliances are discussed as we approach the election. It is too early to discuss that. The electorate will position people for mergers and alliances and what I mean by that is that the electorate is going to process all of us. Right now, you have people who are social media rave of the moment. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu arrived Lagos and you could see the crowd. In six months’ time, you want to see where everyone is at the point. So, political parties are able to assess each other’s chances, strengths, opportunities and they will have conversations. But my understanding is this, it is not the merger that wins the election, it is never the merger. The merger of the ACN and the other parties the other time to form the APC is not necessarily what won that election. It was the people, the people were fed up. They were galvanised around their frustrations. The people who were part of that merger, how many votes do they have? The people were fed up and their frustration led to the removal of Goodluck Jonathan.

