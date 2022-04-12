Pepsi joins DStv Premium Golf Day train

Soft drink giants, Pepsi, have announced sponsorship support for the second edition of the DStv Premium Golf Day.

The event will be held at the Ikeja Golf Club on April 23rd. According to Flykite Productions, the event organisers, over 100 golfers from golf clubs across the country will be selected from over 500 registrants for the event.

Golfers will play with only four clubs and a putter and winners will emerge via a stroke play format. Flykite Productions also stated that the first prize at the event is a business class flight ticket to Dubai for a weekend stay at a five-star hotel, while the second prize is a business class ticket to Kigali, Rwanda, for a weekend stay at five-star hotel.

The third prize is a weekend stay at a five-star hotel in Lagos. Mr. Akin Areola, Chairman, 2nd edition of DStv Premium Golf Day Organising Committee, expressed delight at the sponsorship support provided by DStv and Pepsi, saying it marks them out as genuine supporters of sports in general, golf in particular as well as healthy living in the country.

“We especially delighted that these corporate giants, DStv and Pepsi, are supporting this event. It is a bold sign that they are committed to the development of sports in general and golf in particular.

It also indicates that they are committed to the promotion of healthy living and are shining examples that other corporate organisations should follow,” Areola said.

