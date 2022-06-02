Sports

Pepsi refreshes golfers at World Corporate Golf Challenge finals

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Pepsi Nigeria grabbed a large slice of the attention of golfers and guests at the National Finals of the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC), which was held at the Lakowe Lakes and Golf Estate, Lagos, at the weekend. Pepsi, a product of Seven-Up Bottling Company, famous for its promotion of sports in Nigeria, was getting involved in the WCGC for the first time and made a big splash by spicing the occasion with a generous dose of entertainment to go along with the golfing action.

The company backed the event with Storm Band, the high-profile musical live music group, which thrilled the audience with its vast repertoire of music genres that include Naija hip-hop, juju, highlife, and rhythm and blues. Similarly in action at the national finals, on the instance of Pepsi was DJ Xclusive, the premium- grade disc jockey with resume boasting performances with AGrade artists.

Speaking on the company’s involvement, Norden Thurston, Chief Marketing Officer, SBC, said Pepsi is committed to the promotion of sports and entertainment in Nigeria. “Our involvement in the national finals of the World Corporate Golf Challenge speaks volume of our corporate policy of supporting sports and entertainment.

We are all about refreshing Nigeria and Nigerians and we are delighted to refresh everyone at the World Corporate Golf Challenge,” Thurston said. Many of the golfers who participated in the event were full of praise for Pepsi. One of the participants, Adebiyi Fetuga, who is also Chairman of the Lagos State Golf Association, expressed delight at Pepsi’s support.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Euro 2020 with thigh injury

Posted on Author Reporter

• Southgate to name replacement after Romania game • England players to be asked about taking a knee Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after sustaining a thigh injury in the closing stages of England’s 1-0 win over Austria on Wednesday. The Liverpool right-back is devastated by a setback which will keep him out […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: MTN backing Eagles to clinch qualification, says Toriola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola has charged the Nigerian Super Eagles to make the country proud. He urged the team to clinch a ticket to the FIFA 2022 World Cup after the Super Eagles played a goalless draw in the first leg of the qualifier against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium […]
Sports

S’Eagles star, Semi Ajayi: I don’t think of female admirers but my football

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

West Bromwich Albion and Super Eagles defender, Semilore Ajayi, featured in two games for Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon replacing Kenneth Omeruo in the first game against Egypt while playing the whole duration in the game against Guinea Bissau. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the former Arsenal star said he learnt […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica