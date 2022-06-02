Pepsi refreshes golfers at World Corporate Golf Challenge finals

Pepsi Nigeria grabbed a large slice of the attention of golfers and guests at the National Finals of the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC), which was held at the Lakowe Lakes and Golf Estate, Lagos, at the weekend. Pepsi, a product of Seven-Up Bottling Company, famous for its promotion of sports in Nigeria, was getting involved in the WCGC for the first time and made a big splash by spicing the occasion with a generous dose of entertainment to go along with the golfing action.

The company backed the event with Storm Band, the high-profile musical live music group, which thrilled the audience with its vast repertoire of music genres that include Naija hip-hop, juju, highlife, and rhythm and blues. Similarly in action at the national finals, on the instance of Pepsi was DJ Xclusive, the premium- grade disc jockey with resume boasting performances with AGrade artists.

Speaking on the company’s involvement, Norden Thurston, Chief Marketing Officer, SBC, said Pepsi is committed to the promotion of sports and entertainment in Nigeria. “Our involvement in the national finals of the World Corporate Golf Challenge speaks volume of our corporate policy of supporting sports and entertainment.

We are all about refreshing Nigeria and Nigerians and we are delighted to refresh everyone at the World Corporate Golf Challenge,” Thurston said. Many of the golfers who participated in the event were full of praise for Pepsi. One of the participants, Adebiyi Fetuga, who is also Chairman of the Lagos State Golf Association, expressed delight at Pepsi’s support.

