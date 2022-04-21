News

Pepsi to refresh DStv Premium Golf Day

Leading soft drinks bottling company, Pepsi, will refresh the second edition of the DStv Premium Golf Day with top-tier music ensemble, Storm Band, and crack disc jockey, DJ Xclusive. The DStv Premium Golf Day will be held at the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos, on Saturday. The decision of the leading soft drink bottlers was announced in a statement released on Wednesday by Flykite Productions, organisers of the event. Storm Band, according to the statement, is Nigeria’s finest and fastest-growing brand, providing the best of live music across a vast array of genres that include Naija hip-hop, juju, highlife, fuji, old school jams as well as rhythm and blues. DJ Xclusive (real name Rotimi Alakija), is one of the biggest names on the music and jockeying circuit. He has performed with top acts like Ne-Yo, Rihanna, Mario Winans, Brick and Lace, Nas and Fat Joe.

 

