Pepsi to refresh DStv Premium Golf Day

Leading soft drinks bottling company, Pepsi, will refresh the second edition of the DStv Premium Golf Day with top-tier music ensemble, Storm Band, and crack disc jockey, DJ Xclusive. The DStv Premium Golf Day will be held at the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos, on Saturday. The decision of the leading soft drink bottlers was announced in a statement released on Wednesday by Flykite Productions, organisers of the event. Storm Band, according to the statement, is Nigeria’s finest and fastest-growing brand, providing the best of live music across a vast array of genres that include Naija hip-hop, juju, highlife, fuji, old school jams as well as rhythm and blues. DJ Xclusive (real name Rotimi Alakija), is one of the biggest names on the music and jockeying circuit. He has performed with top acts like Ne-Yo, Rihanna, Mario Winans, Brick and Lace, Nas and Fat Joe.
Zamfara: ALGON calls for spiritual intervention to end banditry
The Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) Zamfara State chapter has called on all and sundry to embark on rigorous prayers to God to spiritually free innocent lives from banditry and other high profile crimes in the state, the North West region and the country at large. ALGON Chairman in the state, […]
JUST IN: FG lifts Twitter ban in Nigeria
The Federal Government of Nigeria has lifted the ban it placed on Twitter operations in the country. With this, Nigerians can now use the micro-blogging app unfettered. According to a statement issued by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa on Wednesday, the move which takes effect from 12 am […]
PASAN/JUSUN strike: FG can’t dictate implementation of financial autonomy – Govs
State governors have said the Federal Government cannot dictate to them the implementation of the financial autonomy for the state legislature and the judiciary. President Muhammadu Buhari had in June last year, signed Executive Order 10, 2020 into law, which granted financial autonomy to state legislatures and the judiciary. Last week, Judiciary Staff Union of […]
