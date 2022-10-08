Business

PepsiCo to take delivery of Tesla Semis December 1

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

PepsiCo has confirmed that it will take delivery of Tesla Semi on December 1, 2022, and will be the first company in the world to receive electric trucks from the Texas-based manufacturer.

PepsiCo has made an official statement confirming that it will take delivery of the first Tesla Semi on December 1.

Although the exact number of trucks for delivery has not been announced, according to an earlier statement from the company, they expect 15 of them.

The trucks will be used at the Frito-Lay plant in Modesto, California and PepsiCo’s beverage plant in Sacramento.

PepsiCo was looking to cut fuel and emissions costs and reserved 100 Tesla Semis in 2017.

The purchase of electric trucks is part of PepsiCo’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes changes throughout the value chain to create a more sustainable food system and reduce its environmental impact.

Large companies are looking to reduce their carbon footprint, so they pay attention to how they deliver their goods. This makes them reconsider their use of old diesel trucks and seriously consider buying electric vehicles as soon as possible. Also, this step will help them save a significant amount of money on refueling and car maintenance.

Other companies, including United Parcel Service Inc, Walmart Canada, and Sysco Corp, have also placed pre-orders for Tesla Semi. However, as of now, none of them has shared information about expected delivery dates.

*Courtesy: Eva Fox | Tesmanian

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Stanbic IBTC pledges continued support for host communities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has reiterated its commitment towards creating a positive impact within its host communities through its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.   The lender recently touched the lives of people in various communities where it operates through the donation of household and skill acquisition items, as […]
Business

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala touts training as development economist

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s candidate for the post of Director- General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, has said that her training as a development economist makes her eminently qualified for the job. Speaking during a webinar hosted by Chatham House yesterday, Okonjo- Iweala dismissed suggestions in some quarters that her not having been in […]
Business Top Stories

Naira falls to 620/$1 at parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The naira extended its decline at the parallel market yesterday, falling to N620 per dollar compared with the N615/$1 it traded last week, traders said. Bureaux De Change operators (BDCs) attributed the local currency’s decline to increased demand for dollar by importers at the parallel market. According to the operators, the scarcity of the greenback […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica