PepsiCo to take delivery of Tesla Semis December 1

PepsiCo has confirmed that it will take delivery of Tesla Semi on December 1, 2022, and will be the first company in the world to receive electric trucks from the Texas-based manufacturer.

PepsiCo has made an official statement confirming that it will take delivery of the first Tesla Semi on December 1.

Although the exact number of trucks for delivery has not been announced, according to an earlier statement from the company, they expect 15 of them.

The trucks will be used at the Frito-Lay plant in Modesto, California and PepsiCo’s beverage plant in Sacramento.

PepsiCo was looking to cut fuel and emissions costs and reserved 100 Tesla Semis in 2017.

The purchase of electric trucks is part of PepsiCo’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes changes throughout the value chain to create a more sustainable food system and reduce its environmental impact.

Large companies are looking to reduce their carbon footprint, so they pay attention to how they deliver their goods. This makes them reconsider their use of old diesel trucks and seriously consider buying electric vehicles as soon as possible. Also, this step will help them save a significant amount of money on refueling and car maintenance.

Other companies, including United Parcel Service Inc, Walmart Canada, and Sysco Corp, have also placed pre-orders for Tesla Semi. However, as of now, none of them has shared information about expected delivery dates.

*Courtesy: Eva Fox | Tesmanian

