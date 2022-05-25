News Top Stories

PERCEIVED TARGETED KILLINGS: No religious/ethnic killings in Anambra, says Soludo

Posted on

…says indigenes’ve suffered more casualties in the state

…as Arewa youths warn S’East govs, say nobody has monopoly of violence

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has dismissed reports of ethno- religious killings in the area, contending that all inhabitants in the state are safe. According to the release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime this has become instructive following reports that a family of four who are Muslims were killed in the state.

This release has become necessary to set the record straight about a misleading publication on the front page of a National daily which reads as follows: “IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra” with several riders. “While it is true that there is general insecurity across the country, there are no targeted ethnic or religious killings in Anambra State. As a matter of fact, Anambra indigenes have suffered more casualties as a result of the unfortunate killings. “The insensitive slant of the report has the tendency to stir anger and disaffection in other parts of the country.

Hence, the report is totally unacceptable and inimical to the unity and progress of the nation. “Government of Anambra State hereby states that the report is not only sensational but misleading and should be immediately retracted to reflect the real situation on ground. “It is on record that Ndi Anambraandpeopleof other parts of the country, particularly those from the North, who live and do business in the state, not only share common values, but have always livedatpeacewitheachother in the state. “Governor Soludo’s Administration has not only demonstrated commitment intackling insecurity, buthas continuously reassured both indigenes and non-indigenes inthestateof theirprotection and safety. This, he will continue to do for the good and progress of all and sundry in Anambra State,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

