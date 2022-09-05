Peremabiri residents lament adverse of oil spill in Ogboimbiri

The people of Peremabiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State have lamented the adverse impact of an oil that affected Ogboimbiri environment condemning the insensitivity and the neglect by Shell Development Company of Nigeria.

They regretted that the delayed response to the spill by SPDC had led to damage to the land and marine environment and impacted a wider area.

According to residents, the discharge of large volumes of crude into the environment has polluted the Nun River, swamps and farmlands causing untold hardship to the predominantly fishing and farming settlement.

Return Koma, Chairman, Peremabiri community development committee in a telephone interview on Monday said that officials of SPDC had convened a joint investigative visit (JIV) to the flow station and impacted site.

“They called to say that they are coming for a JIV on Tuesday and shortly they shifted it to today being Monday, so we are waiting,” Koma said.

Koma explained that the JIV report will reveal the cause of the spill, estimated volume of spill and impacted area.

But SPDC on Monday said it was investigating the reported oil spill.

SPDC in a reactive statement by its Spokesman, Mike Adande confirmed that the oil firm was in receipt of the report of the spill.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...