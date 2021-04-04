Perfect eyebrow maybe all you need

The eyebrow may seem insignificant but makes a huge difference in your appearance.

The distinguishing feature that differentiates people from one another is their eyes. This is why people with rare kind of eyebrows are easily singled out of the crowd.

One way to really stay natural and up your beauty game is to give attention to the eyebrows. There are days one does not feel like wearing a full make up but if your eyebrows are well groomed and well shaped, your face will not wear the dull look.

Shaving off the entire eyebrow is the main reason the face looks dull without make up. A makeup artiste once referred to a face without eyebrows as naked.

She explained that all the person has is a forehead and eyes, nothing in between to separate the two.

Having extremely thin or scanty eyebrows is the reason many do not want to leave their room without makeup. this is one of the reasons not to shave completey but groom and shape for the perfect eyebrow that suits your face.

So, for those days when you want to go natural, invest in good eyebrow shaping. If you belong to the group that has scanty eyebrows, filling it up with pencil can help give you a fuller eyebrow.

Plucking your eyebrows is a lasting change that doesn’t go away so that When all the makeup is gone, you’ll still have beautifully arched eyebrows.

