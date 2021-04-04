Body & Soul

Perfect eyebrow maybe all you need

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The eyebrow may seem insignificant but makes a huge difference in your appearance.

 

The distinguishing feature that differentiates people from one another is their eyes. This is why people with rare kind of eyebrows are easily singled out of the crowd.

One way to really stay natural and up your beauty game is to give attention to the eyebrows. There are days one does not feel like wearing a full make up but if your eyebrows are well groomed and well shaped, your face will not wear the dull look.

 

Shaving off the entire eyebrow is the main reason the face looks dull without make up. A makeup artiste once referred to a face without eyebrows as naked.

 

She explained that all the person has is a forehead and eyes, nothing in between to separate the two.

 

Having extremely thin or scanty eyebrows is the reason many do not want to leave their room without makeup. this is one of the reasons not to shave completey but groom and shape for the perfect eyebrow that suits your face.

 

So, for those days when you want to go natural, invest in good eyebrow shaping. If you belong to the group that has scanty eyebrows, filling it up with pencil can help give you a fuller eyebrow.

Plucking your eyebrows is a lasting change that doesn’t go away so that When all the makeup is gone, you’ll still have beautifully arched eyebrows.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Dr Jayne Onwumere: Real estate business challenging but rewarding

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

There is no better time to celebrate the Group Managing Director of Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group) Dr Mrs Jayne Obioma Onwumere, than now.   Accordingly, friends, associates and relations have, over the weekend, taken it upon themselves to break the invigorating solitude of her Victoria Garden City (VGC) exclusive residence, just to make […]
Body & Soul

Chef Chioma signed as PayPorte Brand Ambassador

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

PayPorte, Africa’s leading online and in-store fashion for women, has unveiled Chioma Avril Rowland, popularly known as Chef Chi as brand ambassador.     Over the years, the founder and the CEO of Payporte, Eyo Bassey has been able to nibble the brand’s name into the hearts of its loyal customers through efficient service delivery, […]
Body & Soul

Still reminising over a bosslady’s life

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

She knew that if she didn’t act fast, she’d spend the last week of 2020 nursing black eyes.   Two days after Christmas and her night was already messed up. She shot out of bed like a bullet responding to the urgent dictate of the trigger, her tiredness forgotten, but not fast enough.   She […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica