One of the many aspects of tourism businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID – 19 is hospitality business, with operations on the back foot for most of last year. However, this year, many hospitality outfits are trying to adapt to the ‘new normal’ so as to keep afloat. One of the few outfits who stayed opened last year despite the losses occasion by COVID- 19 and poised this year to consolidate on its gains, is Perfecto La Villa Hotel and Suites, which is located on Block 41B, Plot B15, Akin Mateola (Behind Guarantee Trust Bank), Ago Palace Way, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos.

The hotel which is now in its second year of existence still retains its inviting ambiance, all looking spank and plush, with rich aplomb. Its attention to details and strict adherence to the COVID – 19 health and physical protocols is very commendable as many visitors to the hotel are pleased with this development.

They see it as a boost of confidence in their belief that the hotel looks well after its guests. Speaking on this development, the General Manager of the hotel, Ifeomachukwu Obi, said that it is a testimony to the commitment of the hotel’s management to the wellbeing of its guests as its spares no effort in ensuring that guests feel comfortable and assured of their safety and good health while closeted within the hotel’s premises. According to her, the hotel brooks no compromise with the required standard from both staff and guests coming into the property as they are fully educated right from the hotel’s entrance on the various protocols put in place to safeguard them and the operations of the hotel.

Some of the health protocols and safety measures in place in the hotel as outlined by her include: Washing of hands frequently, use of hand sanitizer, which are placed at all public areas of the hotel and in the rooms, maintaining of physical distance at all public areas of the hotel, use of face mask, no handshakes and hugs, cleaning the common areas and surfaces that are touched by guests.

Regular disinfection of door handles, elevator control panels and POS machines. Besides, she said that equal attention is paid to the facilities and services on offer as effort has been made over time to ensure that they meet with the required health standard, adding that that the operations of the hotel have been scalled up to reflect the ‘new normal,’ assuring guests of their safety and satisfaction.

Dining/wining

In terms of looking for a serene and picture perfect setting to seat – out and unwind, away from peeing eyes, and recline in a somewhat private cocoon, the Rooftop bar and lounge offers you that location. It comes with a rich ambiance, colourful and inviting looks, and it is a place where you are guaranteed the best of entertainment, with good vibes from the music box serenading your soul, with rich finger foods and small chops while the bar is heavily stocked with good selection of drinks from wine, champagne, brandy to cocktails of choice. The entertain here is topnotch and is on all week long with special treats such as weekly ball and comedy shows featuring some of Nigerians best comic acts. While for fine dining, both local and continental cuisines, the La Villa, an all – day restaurant located on the first floor, offers the best at all times. To the bargain are chef specials and themed foods from the some of the notable countries around the world withårich cuisines, such as the Asians.

Rooms

The rooms are of contemporary design, spacious, and elegantly furnished with sophisticated and modern hospitality amenities for the comfort and relaxation of the guests. Some of the categories include: Twin room, with a connecting door and richly laid to suit the needs of couple or family; Double room/Perfecto Double, laid with double bed, settee, work desk and chair, and there is also another range of double room with double bed that are seperated and enjoys such amenities as self-catering and laundry, and a living area. Suite, with living area, work desk and chair, and another living room with a guest toilet; Executive suite, with a living area, settee, work chair and desk among other amenities; and Superior room, boasting a living area, work desk and chair and settee.

Wellness

The hotel features a fully equipped standard gymnasium; an indoor overflowing swimming pool, with an adjoining pool bar. There is also a unisex salon offering different services for the guest benefit.

Business conference

It business conference and social meeting offerings include a fully equipped executive boardroom and banquet hall, all topnotch, boasting modern conference amenities with dedicated service on offer to meet the different needs of guests.

