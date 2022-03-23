Performances, creativity as SPAN holds graduation gala

Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), one of the leading performing arts organisations in Nigeria, held its first graduation event since the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. SPAN’s objective is to educate, empower and present the talents, skill and creativity of performing artists at its finest.

The graduation ceremony was, therefore, a day to celebrate the achievements the students have made in two years of rigorous artistic training.

The alumni welcomed the graduates into the community with a fantastic performance. Highlights of the event include performances featuring the principal dancer for Pacific Ballet Company, Cecelia Illiesiu; and multiple award winner in several dance competitions, Reuel Rogers. Invited guests and sponsors were all excited and prayed for these artists to flourish in their chosen fields.

“The artists have proven themselves knowledgeable in the fields of dance and music, and have met the requirements to start their professional journey,” the founder of SPAN, Mrs Sarah Boulous, said.

She added that for over 16 years, they have been able to help mould great dancers, musicians and actors by creating a standard for performing arts education and expression in Nigeria, and by empowering the performing artists and their God given talents.

SPAN was founded in Feburary 2005 by Mrs Boulous with the aim of finding talented individuals in the performing arts, equip and develop the skills and creativity of these individuals.

