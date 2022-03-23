Arts & Entertainments

Performances, creativity as SPAN holds graduation gala

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), one of the leading performing arts organisations in Nigeria, held its first graduation event since the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. SPAN’s objective is to educate, empower and present the talents, skill and creativity of performing artists at its finest.

 

The graduation ceremony was, therefore, a day to celebrate the achievements the students have made in two years of rigorous artistic training.

 

The alumni welcomed the graduates into the community with a fantastic performance. Highlights of the event include performances featuring the principal dancer for Pacific Ballet Company, Cecelia Illiesiu; and multiple award winner in several dance competitions, Reuel Rogers. Invited guests and sponsors were all excited and prayed for these artists to flourish in their chosen fields.

“The artists have proven themselves knowledgeable in the fields of dance and music, and have met the requirements to start their professional journey,” the founder of SPAN, Mrs Sarah Boulous, said.

 

She added that for over 16 years, they have been able to help mould great dancers, musicians and actors by creating a standard for performing arts education and expression in Nigeria, and by empowering the performing artists and their God given talents.

 

SPAN was founded in Feburary 2005 by Mrs Boulous with the aim of finding talented individuals in the performing arts, equip and develop the skills and creativity of these individuals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Season 5: Big Brother Naija housemates begin quarantine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija, the sensational reality show that has kept the continent spellbound, will start on July 19, with plenty of social media buzz. Not too long ago, at a press briefing, the organisers revealed that selected housemates, after a rigorous verification and online sorting of over 30,000 entries, have proceeded on quarantine since […]
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy’s mum manager named one of the ‘International Power Players’ by Billboard

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On Thursday April, Nigerian music executive, retired professor and artist manager, Bose Ogulu, was named one of the ‘International Power Players’ for 2021 by Billboard. Ogulu, better known as Mama Burna is the co-founder of Spaceship Collective, who also manages her Grammy-winning son, Burna Boy. She served as executive producer for his Grammy-winning album, Twice […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lawyer sues parents for not supporting him financially

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A 41-year-old qualified solicitor recently took his wealthy parents to court in an attempt to force them to continue financially supporting him indefinitely.   The London-based man, who has not been identified claimed that his parents had knowingly been nurturing his dependence on them for the last 20 years, only to recently ‘significantly reduce’ their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica