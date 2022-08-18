Health

Perm Sec tasks LASAM stakeholders on child, adolescent health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

…as newly-elected executives take charge

In order to close existing gaps militating against the survival of the child and sometimes resulting in needless mortality, the Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH), Dr. Olusegun Ogboye has urged everyone in Lagos communities to play their roles effectively so as to protect children and adolescents.

He made known at the Lagos State Accountability Mechanism (LASAM) Stakeholders Meeting for Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health + Nutrition (MNCAH+N) which was held in Ikeja, Lagos recently. According to Ogboye who was represented by Dr. Folashade Oludara, the director of Family Health & Nutrition at the LSMOH, the meeting was aimed to ensure that all stakeholders take responsibility for providing, accessing and maintaining quality health care services in Lagos State.

The high point of the event which was organised by the LSMOH but co-funded by Evidence 4 Action, Development Outcomes and the LSMOH, was the election of key executive officers that would run the affairs of the organisation. While the permanent secretary at the LSMOH emerged as the chairman of LASAM, Dr. Landry Sagbo, the state technical advisor Lagos at the Development Outcomes was elected as the co-chair. Similarly, Vicky Uremma Onyekuru was elected the secretary of LASAM. The meeting was conveyed to direct LASAM’s new stage on maternal, child, newborn, adolescent health and nutrition.

According to Ogboye, who stated that henceforth LASAM meeting would hold quarterly, everyone has a role when it comes to discharging responsibility for the survival of the child and adolescents To this end, he cautioned against putting all those responsibilities on the shoulder of the government alone.

“Others that have roles to play include mothers, fathers, parents, mother-in-law, community members, among others. “We want everyone that is responsible to ensure the child survives to execute his/her duty.” He said LASAM is not only about the government; everyone has a responsibility to ensure that pregnant mothers carry the foetus to term. Alternatively, Ogboye noted that LASAM is expected to bring out the visibility of the government. It’s LASAM that will speak when people are not coming out to access family planning commodities, for instance. Similarly LASAM issues scorecards about government activities which helps with visibility as well, he added.

Speaking in similar vein, the Reproductive Health Coordinator in Lagos State, Dr. Victoria Omoera described LASAM as a government committee to improve mother and child health. According to her, LASAM members dedicate their time to ensure mothers and babies are healthy. For the goals of LASAM to be achieved, routine data based on the United Nations guidelines are used to monitor and review the progress of child development. Among key indicators that are tracked to ensure sustainability of child health are maternal mortality ratio, the growth of under-5, antenatal care coverage, exclusive breastfeeding rate, among others. “The vision is to have healthy mothers/ children and reduce maternal and child mortality. She listed key groups under LASAM to as: Evidence Sub-Committee, Advocacy Sub-Committee, and Knowledge Management & Information Committee.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

LSBTS partner Haima Health on improved blood delivery for people living with sickle cell disease

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS) has announced its partnership with Haima Health to improve blood supply and delivery for people living with sickle cell disease (SCD) in Lagos. The founder of Haima Health, Bukola Bolarinwa announced the launch of the Haima Mobile project at the LSBTS head office situated at the Gbagada General […]
Health Top Stories

Moderna: Covid vaccine shows nearly 95% protection

Posted on Author Reporter

  A new vaccine that protects against Covid-19 is nearly 95% effective, early data from US company Moderna shows. The results come hot on the heels of similar results from Pfizer, and add to growing confidence that vaccines can help end the pandemic, reports the BBC. Both companies used a highly innovative and experimental approach […]
Health

COVID-19: UK vaccination programme getting under way

Posted on Author Reporter

  The first people in the UK are set to receive a coronavirus jab on what has been dubbed “V-Day”, as a mass vaccination programme begins. About 70 hospital hubs across the UK are gearing up to give the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to the over-80s and some health and care staff. The programme aims to protect […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica