Perm Sec tasks LASAM stakeholders on child, adolescent health

…as newly-elected executives take charge

In order to close existing gaps militating against the survival of the child and sometimes resulting in needless mortality, the Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH), Dr. Olusegun Ogboye has urged everyone in Lagos communities to play their roles effectively so as to protect children and adolescents.

He made known at the Lagos State Accountability Mechanism (LASAM) Stakeholders Meeting for Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health + Nutrition (MNCAH+N) which was held in Ikeja, Lagos recently. According to Ogboye who was represented by Dr. Folashade Oludara, the director of Family Health & Nutrition at the LSMOH, the meeting was aimed to ensure that all stakeholders take responsibility for providing, accessing and maintaining quality health care services in Lagos State.

The high point of the event which was organised by the LSMOH but co-funded by Evidence 4 Action, Development Outcomes and the LSMOH, was the election of key executive officers that would run the affairs of the organisation. While the permanent secretary at the LSMOH emerged as the chairman of LASAM, Dr. Landry Sagbo, the state technical advisor Lagos at the Development Outcomes was elected as the co-chair. Similarly, Vicky Uremma Onyekuru was elected the secretary of LASAM. The meeting was conveyed to direct LASAM’s new stage on maternal, child, newborn, adolescent health and nutrition.

According to Ogboye, who stated that henceforth LASAM meeting would hold quarterly, everyone has a role when it comes to discharging responsibility for the survival of the child and adolescents To this end, he cautioned against putting all those responsibilities on the shoulder of the government alone.

“Others that have roles to play include mothers, fathers, parents, mother-in-law, community members, among others. “We want everyone that is responsible to ensure the child survives to execute his/her duty.” He said LASAM is not only about the government; everyone has a responsibility to ensure that pregnant mothers carry the foetus to term. Alternatively, Ogboye noted that LASAM is expected to bring out the visibility of the government. It’s LASAM that will speak when people are not coming out to access family planning commodities, for instance. Similarly LASAM issues scorecards about government activities which helps with visibility as well, he added.

Speaking in similar vein, the Reproductive Health Coordinator in Lagos State, Dr. Victoria Omoera described LASAM as a government committee to improve mother and child health. According to her, LASAM members dedicate their time to ensure mothers and babies are healthy. For the goals of LASAM to be achieved, routine data based on the United Nations guidelines are used to monitor and review the progress of child development. Among key indicators that are tracked to ensure sustainability of child health are maternal mortality ratio, the growth of under-5, antenatal care coverage, exclusive breastfeeding rate, among others. “The vision is to have healthy mothers/ children and reduce maternal and child mortality. She listed key groups under LASAM to as: Evidence Sub-Committee, Advocacy Sub-Committee, and Knowledge Management & Information Committee.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...