…perpetrators won’t escape justice, says Sanwo-Olu

As condemnations continue to trail the mysterious killing of the 22-year-old lady, Miss Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, while in transit on a BRT bus, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance and death of the young lady would be thoroughly investigated; saying those found culpable won’t escape justice.

 

T he governor, however, cautioned those making attempt to twist the issue with unfounded insinuations and conjectures to desist from making comments that may pre-empt outcome of investigation being conducted by security agencies.

 

Governor Sanwo-Olu vowed that stiff punishment awaits the perpetrators of the criminal and dastardly act, adding that his administration remains determined to pursue the matter transparently and to a logical conclusion.

 

Speaking with journalists at an event yesterday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan to commemorate International Women’s Day, Governor Sanwo-Olu said those raising allegations of cover-up against the state government were low-minded and had no conscience, saying that there should be no reason for anyone to trivialise an incident that claimed the life of an innocent citizen.

 

The Governor said: “There is an investigation that is currently going on and because it is a criminal matter, only the police are empowered constitutionally to fully unravel all of the events that happened, which led to the death of the lady.

The development has been condemned at the highest level of the Government. I personally stand to condemn it and offer condolences to the family of our citizen, Oluwabamishe.

 

“I have read some narratives and write-ups in the social media in the last few hours. Some people are deliberately and extremely being sensational, posting that Lagos State Government wants to cover something; even my person. These people trivialise life, which appears to me like they just want to score a cheap point.

 

These people are of low minds and have no conscience. “Our government will certainly not be deterred with such wicked narratives. What we are about is to ensure that we transparently get to the roots of the matter.

 

That is why the police and the Department of State Service (DSS) picked up the driver, who ran to another state, where he was arrested. Full wrath of the law will be applied on whoever is found wanting in this matter. And we will ensure the incident does not repeat itself.”

 

