Perpetua Nwocha: I’m not ready to return to Falcons’ job now

Former Super Falcons’ striker, Perpetua Nkwocha, has declared in clear terms that she is not ready to return to the national team set up for now.

 

The Falcons are currently without a coach since the exit of Swede tactician Thomas Dennerby and there have been suggestions for exinternational to be appointed as his replacement.

 

Speaking on a TV programme monitored by our correspondent, Nkwocha currently the head coach of Clemensnäs IF in the Swedish Women’s Football Division 2, says she is currently pre-occupied with her job in Spain. “Coaching national teams is different from coaching clubsides,” she said.

 

“Managing national teams is more complex and requires greater experience. I’m currently coaching a clubside in Sweden and not ready to handle a national team for now.” The four times African Female Footballer of the Year however admitted that she might take up national team’s coaching job in future.

 

Speaking further, Nkwocha also advocated for a long term deals for coaches handling Nigeria’s female national teams. The former Falcons striker advised that a minimum of five year deal be given to coaches of Nigeria’s female national teams to enable them make more impacts on the teams.

