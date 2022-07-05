News Top Stories

Persecution: Only ISWAP targets Christians –FG replies US senators

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA T Comment(0)

Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

 

The Federal Government has condemned the call by five United States Republican Senators to re-designate Nigeria as a country of particular concern because of the alleged persecution of Christians, insisting that it was only the Islamic State’s West Persecution: Only ISWAP targets Christians –FG replies US senators Africa Province (ISWAP) that had this as a policy. “What ISWAP is doing is that, because of their dwindling influence, they are now attacking Churches and Christians in order to create a crisis between various religious groups. But as a government, we are after them,” he said The minister further alleged that some NGOs were alsofeedingtheinternational community with wrong information to get funds from donors. The senators, in a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also alleged violation of freedom of Christians’ rights to practice their religion in Nigeria. Recall that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Youth wing of the body, have at different  fora called on the international community to look into the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria. However, responding to the allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in London, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the call was based on false premises and misunderstanding of what was going on in the country. He said: “You will recall that only a few months ago, Nigeria was taken out of the list of countries of particular concern because it was proven that there is no iota of truth in the allegation that Christians or any religion was being persecuted or people were not allowed to practise the religion of their choice. “We want to say once again that Nigeria does not have a policy that denies people the freedom to practice their religion. “The country also does not have a policy of violation of freedom of religion and it is not true that Nigeria persecutes anybody on account of his or her faith.” The minister, who maintained that the Constitution of Nigeria guarantees the right of anybody to practise his or her faith without molestation, insisted that the Federal Government has always safeguarded the constitutional provision jealousy. According to him, most commentators who were not well versed in the politics and happenings in Nigeria, had taken the criminalities and communal clashes going on in the country as issues of religious persecution. “Nobody in Nigeria is being persecuted but we have issues of criminality going on and the criminals really do not make distinctions of any religion.

“They kidnap for money, they hold people on ransom irrespective of their religion and there are some issues of communal matters dating back to many years. “If statistics are to be taken, I can say confidently that as many Muslims as Christians have been victims of these criminals.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Payback time for Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  …as Kano Ullammas, Jumma’at Immams endorse him for 2023   The Council of Ullammas and some Jumma’at Mosque Immams in Kano State have endorsed the candidature of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election.   The Immams and the Ullammas believe that it is time […]
News

Presidency accuses Ortom of stirring up ethno-religious strife

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says gov unfit to hold public office The Presidency has accused Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom of stirring up ethnoreligious strife and causing avoidable deaths by inciting farmers against herders as well as Christians against Muslims. Ortom recently described President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst President because of his handling of the security challenges facing […]
News

Onuigbo calls for coordinated action on climate change

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The member representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia North and South, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has called for coordinated action on climate change, saying a nexus exists between COVID-19 and climate change, as both spread across borders, communities and countries without restrictions. According to the lawmaker, both phenomena have caused the global community huge losses, calling for a coordinated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica