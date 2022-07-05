Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The Federal Government has condemned the call by five United States Republican Senators to re-designate Nigeria as a country of particular concern because of the alleged persecution of Christians, insisting that it was only the Islamic State’s West Persecution: Only ISWAP targets Christians –FG replies US senators Africa Province (ISWAP) that had this as a policy. “What ISWAP is doing is that, because of their dwindling influence, they are now attacking Churches and Christians in order to create a crisis between various religious groups. But as a government, we are after them,” he said The minister further alleged that some NGOs were alsofeedingtheinternational community with wrong information to get funds from donors. The senators, in a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also alleged violation of freedom of Christians’ rights to practice their religion in Nigeria. Recall that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Youth wing of the body, have at different fora called on the international community to look into the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria. However, responding to the allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in London, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the call was based on false premises and misunderstanding of what was going on in the country. He said: “You will recall that only a few months ago, Nigeria was taken out of the list of countries of particular concern because it was proven that there is no iota of truth in the allegation that Christians or any religion was being persecuted or people were not allowed to practise the religion of their choice. “We want to say once again that Nigeria does not have a policy that denies people the freedom to practice their religion. “The country also does not have a policy of violation of freedom of religion and it is not true that Nigeria persecutes anybody on account of his or her faith.” The minister, who maintained that the Constitution of Nigeria guarantees the right of anybody to practise his or her faith without molestation, insisted that the Federal Government has always safeguarded the constitutional provision jealousy. According to him, most commentators who were not well versed in the politics and happenings in Nigeria, had taken the criminalities and communal clashes going on in the country as issues of religious persecution. “Nobody in Nigeria is being persecuted but we have issues of criminality going on and the criminals really do not make distinctions of any religion.

“They kidnap for money, they hold people on ransom irrespective of their religion and there are some issues of communal matters dating back to many years. “If statistics are to be taken, I can say confidently that as many Muslims as Christians have been victims of these criminals.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...