Persecution: Retreat not an option for Christians – Bishop Kukah 

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, has called on Christians not to retire to timidity because of the ongoing persecutions across the country, rather move towards the “barking dog and see persecution as the oxygen of the church.”

The outspoken cleric gave the charge while delivering an anniversary lecture at the flag off ceremony of the 70th anniversary, logo and mascot launch of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba (KSM) Nigeria.

The Chairman Governing Council of Veritas University condemned the infamous trade of kidnapping that has taken over the land.

He stated: “We must appreciate that all of us can make a difference…If you check church history, Christians are always first line of attack. Persecution has been oxygen of the church, look at the crucifix. Walk towards the barking of the dog, retreat not an option for us…What are we going to tell our children…”

Kukah while specifically addressing members of KSM, said they should stop being spectators in the political space.

While citing his establishment of a political arena, his paper works and other contributions to the society, he encouraged them to pull their talent, time and treasure in ensuring Nigeria becomes a better place.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...