Persistent cases of sexual, gender based violence increases-Chief Registrar

The Chief Registrar of High Court Bauchi, Mr Emmanuel Sublim, has said no fewer than five cases of rape and other gender based violence are recorded daily in magistrate courts in the state. Sublim disclosed this at the opening of a one-day programme on Women, Peace and Security in Nigeria, organised by the United Nations Women, in Bauchi, lamented that most of the cases don’t end up in convictions. He said apart from cultural problems, parents of victims refuse to make in providing timely and useful statements to corroborate some of the cases that come up in court.

Sublim said: “Gender based cases are on the rise in Bauchi State and they seem to be alarming because from the reports that are usually sent to the Magistrate Courts in Bauchi, I discovered that on a daily basis, we have not less than five cases coming to the courts. “The unfortunate thing is that the cases don’t end up in conviction. This is either that there are problems in the course of investigation or problems in the course of prosecution or problems when case files are sent to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

