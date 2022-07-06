Persisting food insecurity in rural areas needs biotech solution –NABDA

The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) said the current food shortage across rural areas in the country has persisted and needs more proactive approach with application of biotechnology to remedy the situation. NABDA’s Director-General, Prof Abdullahi Mustapha, disclosed this recently when he addressed agricultural stakeholders in Abuja at a workshop to sensitise traditional rulers, religious and community leaders on biotechnology. Mustapha said Nigeria’s ever-growingpopulationcan’t be properly fed without adoption of a modern technology in farming system, like many industrialised nations.

His words: “There is lack of food security in rural areas and ultimately, the majority of the urban population. There is high pressure of insect pest and diseases. Soil fertilityis low andthere islack of capital funding for investments. “Therefore, adaptation to changing climatic conditions makes it imperative to explore adaptable strategies and emerging technology tools like modern biotechnology aimed at tackling these challenges to produce more food for the masses.” Mustapha noted that the government has decided to deploy biotechnology in the country’s agriculture as a measure towards ending the food crisis.

