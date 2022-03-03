News Top Stories

PERSISTING QUEUES AT FUEL STATIONS: We now have 1.7bn litres of fuel, says NNPC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…to begin 24-hour loading at depots

…insists no plan to increase pump price

As Nigerians continue to groan over the persisting queues at filling stations, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, has revealed that the petrol crisis would soon be over as over 1.7 billion litres of petrol were currently in stock and loading expected to commence at all depots soonest.

Kyari, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Abuja shortly after a meeting with the leadership of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petrol Tanker Drivers (PTD), gave assurances the petrol queues would clear in the coming days. He said: “Currently we have over 1.7 billion litres of PMS in our hands both in marine and on land.

This also means that we now have capacity to load out excessively from all depots. We have put in place measures to ensure 24 hours loading in all depots. “This will ensure that scarcity created by panic buying will now be freed so that normalcy will return to filling stations.

Typically in situations like this, people go to the filling stations and buy in excess of what they need and this is what additional supply will resolve. I am very sure that very soon we will see relief from this.” Kyari, who maintained there was no plan to increase the pump price of petrol, urged marketers to sell at the approved government price, adding that Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN), NUPENG, PTD and MOMAN and relevant stakeholders have agreed the Corporation to sanction defaulters including anyone who refuse to sell PMS to stations or depots. “Additionally, the authority will carry out necessary sanctions allowed by law on any defaulting depot owner and this will ensure that Nigerians will continue to buy the product at the approved price.” While apologising for the pains Nigerians are experiencing at filling stations, he appealed to consumers to avoid panic buying and to buy only the quantity they need at filling stations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ICLED Business School offers free webinar courses

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As part of its contributions to developing society in this era of COVID – 19, ICLED Business School (IBS) has unfolded a free online training sessions for teachers, head of schools and others to equip them with the necessary skills and tools needed to operate successfully in the post-COVID-19 era. According to Prof. Olajumoke Familoni, […]
News

Kalu mourns Arotile, says young pilot’s death a national loss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has described the passing on of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile as a national loss. Lamenting the passing of the flying officer, Kalu stressed that the late pilot died in her prime while serving the nation. In […]
Business News

Freight Forwarders decry arbitrary increase of exchange rate by Customs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The President, Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), Reverend Jonathan Nicole has decried alleged jacking of the exchange rate for the payment of import duty by the Nigeria Customs Service, saying the increment is arbitrary and unjustifiable.   He warned that if the Federal Government does not urgently intervene, the increment would not only lead […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica