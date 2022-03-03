PERSISTING QUEUES AT FUEL STATIONS: We now have 1.7bn litres of fuel, says NNPC

…to begin 24-hour loading at depots

…insists no plan to increase pump price

As Nigerians continue to groan over the persisting queues at filling stations, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, has revealed that the petrol crisis would soon be over as over 1.7 billion litres of petrol were currently in stock and loading expected to commence at all depots soonest.

Kyari, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Abuja shortly after a meeting with the leadership of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petrol Tanker Drivers (PTD), gave assurances the petrol queues would clear in the coming days. He said: “Currently we have over 1.7 billion litres of PMS in our hands both in marine and on land.

This also means that we now have capacity to load out excessively from all depots. We have put in place measures to ensure 24 hours loading in all depots. “This will ensure that scarcity created by panic buying will now be freed so that normalcy will return to filling stations.

Typically in situations like this, people go to the filling stations and buy in excess of what they need and this is what additional supply will resolve. I am very sure that very soon we will see relief from this.” Kyari, who maintained there was no plan to increase the pump price of petrol, urged marketers to sell at the approved government price, adding that Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN), NUPENG, PTD and MOMAN and relevant stakeholders have agreed the Corporation to sanction defaulters including anyone who refuse to sell PMS to stations or depots. “Additionally, the authority will carry out necessary sanctions allowed by law on any defaulting depot owner and this will ensure that Nigerians will continue to buy the product at the approved price.” While apologising for the pains Nigerians are experiencing at filling stations, he appealed to consumers to avoid panic buying and to buy only the quantity they need at filling stations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...