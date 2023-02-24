Personalities who’ll shape presidential election

FELIX NWANERI x-rays some personalities who will play major roles in influencing the voting pattern during the presidential election and consequently determine its outcome

As Nigerians go the polls to elect a president, who will steer the ship of state in the next four years, there are individuals, who shape the voting pattern despite the fact that democracy grants the people the liberty to choose their leaders.

Muhammadu Buhari

The incumbent president will not be on the ballot for the 2023 presidential election but there is no doubt that he will play a major role in determining its outcome. Buhari is the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Against this backdrop, he is expected to mobilise not only members of the party but his teeming supporters across the country for the standard bearer of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The President enjoys what many has described as cult-followership in the North, which perhaps explains why he made history in the 2015 presidential election with his defeat of an incumbent president (Goodluck Jonathnan).

That was the first time such will happen in Nigeria’s political history. He thereby became Nigeria’s second former military ruler after Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to return to the presidency through the ballot.

While there is no doubt that Buhari is still admired by many, especially in the North, it is clear that his popularity rating has really gone down over his administration’s inability to turn things around.

Olusegun Obasanjo

The former president is one man who understands the country’s politics. His ascendancy and continued national relevance is partly explained by this deep knowledge of the Nigerian society.

Although some analysts are of the view that Obasanjo has lost political relevance, not only in his native South-West, but across the country, there is no doubt that ignoring him comes with a cost given his intimidating political profile.

He presently holds the record of Nigeria’s longest serving leader – 11 years (military – 1976 to 1999 and civilian – 1999 to 2007) and has foot soldiers across the country.

Goodluck Jonathan

Ordinarily, the expectation is that the former president will throw his weight for the presidential candidate of the PDP given the fact that it was the platform through which he rose to power.

Jonathan still enjoys some measure of goodwill across the country, especially in his native South-South as well as the South-East and the belief in some political quarters was that Atiku will leverage on that.

However, this is not the case as the former president has not shown interest in PDP’s activities ahead of the elections. Even pleas for him to intervene on the crisis rocking the party fell on deaf ears.

Ibrahim Babangida

As a prominent member of the club of retired Generals and a key voice in Northern politics, Babangida’s political influence cannot be ignored as whoever he supports during elections usually leverage on the goodwill he has across the country.

This, perhaps, explains why the presidential candidates of the various parties struggled to get his endorsement ahead of the polls. The former Military President, however, did not endorse any of them.

Babangida is presently out of the country on a medical vacation but his position is that the older generation should take a bow, so that the younger generation can take over the leadership of the country.

Theophilus Danjuma

The former Chief of Army Staff remains one of Nigeria’s unsung heroes.

A soldier to the core, Danjuma’s self-effacing attributes as a leader endeared him to his colleagues and explained his meteoric rise through the ranks to the enviable position of Army chief.

Though Danjuma has never ran for office after leaving the military, he opted to remain a kingmaker and was one of those that made it possible for Obasanjo to win the 1999 presidential election.

Besides supporting Obasanjo, he served in his government as Defence Minister. However, his insistence on rules, forced him to sever ties with the man he helped brought to power. But, leaving government did not deter the Takum born army general from expressing his views on critical national issues.

Abdusalami Abubakar

Apart from Generals Babangida and Danjuma, another former head of state, who will play a crucial role in 2023 general election is General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

He is currently the Chairman of National Peace Committee. He is expected to join forces with other eminent Nigerians, who are members of the committee to ensure that the elections, especially the presidential poll is peaceful.

Already, the National Peace Committee has gotten the presidential candidates for the 2023 poll and the leadership of their respective parties to sign a peace accord that will ensure that they play by the rules.

Aminu Tambuwal

The Sokoto State governor has established himself as a political force since his days as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Many have not forgotten the last minute political chess game, which Tambuwal played during the PDP presidential primary election that Tambuwal gave Atiku victory over Wike, who happens to be his political ally.

As the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign council, there is no doubt that Tambuwal has what it takes to sway a large chunk of the over 22 million votes of the North-West to his party.

Simon Lalong

The Plateau State governor is the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and like his counterpart in the PDP (Tambuwal), he is expected bring his political experience to bear.

He holds the record of the longest serving speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly (seven years) during which he was elected as the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of the 36 states of Nigeria.

Bukola Saraki

The former President of the Senate and ex-governor of Kwara State is the scion of the Saraki political dynasty that wields a lot of political influence in the North Central, particularly Kwara and Kogi states.

Although the former President of the Senate lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku, he is in the forefront of the party’s presidential campaign alongside his supporters.

Nasir el-Rufai

Fearless and outspoken, many view the Kaduna State governor as one who gets difficult jobs done.

As a good political strategist, he is expected to bring his experience to bear in swinging votes, particularly from his home state to Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

Nyesom Wike

For a man, who has been able to navigate the murky waters of politics, weathered the storm associated with the power game, and in most cases, emerged unscathed, Wike is no doubt one of the personalities, who will determine the outcome of the presidential poll, especially when his running battle with the leadership of the PDP is taking into consideration.

Wike has the support of four other PDP governors in his push for Ayu to resign. They are Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The five PDP governors, under the aegis of G5 pulled out of the PDP presidential campaign, focusing on state elections.

Orji Uzor Kalu

The former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate is a man of many parts, whose rise to national and international limelight was quite meteoric, making him one of the most visible businessmen, politician and philanthropist in Nigeria today. He was elected the governor in 1999 and his achievements astounded even his critics.

The APC candidate for Abia North Senatorial District will lead the charge for ruling party in the South-East and his job would be made easy given his philanthropist gestures and performance in the National Assembly.

Aisha Buhari

Although the First Lady has been critical of his spouse’s administration, she has joined the campaign to get the candidate of the ruling party (Tinubu) elected as her husband’s successor.

Mrs. Buhari headed the women campaign team of the APC, which has Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Tinubu’s wife) and Nana Shettima (Shettima’s wife). The First Lady is expected to leverage on the achievements of her pet project – Future Assured – to appeal to the women folk on the need to return the APC to power.

Mahmood Yakubu

The hottest seat at the moment in the polity is perhaps that of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which Prof. Mahmood Yakubu occupies.

From the northern part of Nigeria to the southern divide, the name of the professor of Political History and International Studies is on every lip and expectedly, all eyes are on him ahead of the election.

Since assuming the INEC seat in October 2015, Prof. Yakubu has demonstrated capacity to deliver free, fair and credible.

However, he is going to have his hands full given the tension the presidential election has generated.

Usman Alkali Baba

There is no doubt, the Inspector General of Police will play a major role in shaping the polls given the fact that security is key determining the outcome of elections.

And given the fact that name-calling seems to have taken the shine off the campaigns for the presidential election, a development some stakeholders say, could instigate crisis on a larger scale, the police boss is expected to double efforts and ensure that the nation is not thrown into crisis before, during and after the poll.

Lucky Irabor

Although elections are mostly civil matters, there is no doubt that the military complements efforts by the police to ensure peace. It is against this backdrop that eyes will be on the Chief of Defence Staff.

General Irabor has not only repeatedly maintained that the military will remain neutral and assist the police in monitoring and securing the process, he equally assured Nigerians his men will be more professional as rules of engagement before, during and after the elections have been codified and distributed to them.

