Personnel, pension costs to gulp N4.79trn in 2022 –FG

Despite frequently reiterating its plans to review pay rolls with a view to cutting costs, the Federal Government is projecting to spend N4.79trillion on personnel and pension costs in 2022, compared with N4.26trillion and N3.19trillion in 2021 and 2020 respectively, according to the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) recently re- leased by the Budget Office of the Federation.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the document shows that the planned N4.79trillion expenditure on personnel and pension costs represent 57per cent of projected ag- trillion- for 2022.

Specifically, the 2022- 2024 MTEF&FSP states that “the FGN’s 2022 aggregate expenditure is estimated at N13.98 trillion (this includes the provision of N1.44 trillion for Government-owned Enterprises’ (GOEs) expenditures, and grants/ donor funded projects/ programmes amounting to N62.24 billion).

“This provision is higher than the corresponding 2021 FGN aggregate expenditure estimate of N13.59 trillion by three per cent (or about N393.81 billion). The sums of N15.46 trillion and N16.77 trillion are projected to be spent by the FGN in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The 2022 expenditure estimate includes statutory transfers of N613.36 billion; non-debt recurrent expenditure of N6.21 trillion (including N350 billion for recurrent component of the Special Intervention Programme).

“The provisions of N3.61 trillion and N292.71 billion have been made for Debt Service and Sinking Fund to retire maturing bonds issued to local contractors/ creditors respectively in the 2022 budgeted expenditure.

A total of N4.79 trillion (inclusive of N750.04 for GOEs) is provided for personnel and pension costs, an increase of N534.40 billion over 2021. This is 57% of projected aggregate revenues for 2022.”

Furthermore, the document stated that the aggregate revenue available to fund the 2022 Budget was projected at N7.26 trillion (9% or N626.37 billion more than the 2021 Budget), adding that of this amount,

N3.16 trillion or 49.1 per cent is projected to come from oil related sources while the balance is to be earned from nonoil sources.

“The provision for Signature Bonus is down to N280.86 billion from N677.01 billion projected in 2021. With the retained revenues of the Government- Owned Enterprises (GOEs), excluding the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the aggregate FGN revenue is projected at N8.36 trillion,” it said.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had stated in May that the Federal Government was planning to cut personnel cost and merge ministries, departments and agencies of government as part of its efforts to address the challenge of persistent low revenue.

The minister, who spoke at a “National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Cost of Governance in Nigeria,” organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), said cutting government spending had become imperative because “we still see government expenditure increase to a terrain twice higher than our revenue.”

She said: “Mr President has directed that the salaries committee that I chair, work together with the Head of Service and other members of the committee to review the government pay rolls in terms of stepping down on cost.” She added that for two agencies with the same mandate, the government would look at “how to merge the two.”

In May 2020, Ahmed announced that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered that the Steve Oronsaye Committee report on restructuring of MDAs, which was submitted in 2014, should be implemented as one of the measures to reduce governance cost in the face of plummeting revenue occasioned by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Committee, set up by the administration of former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, recommended among other measures, that the number of statutory agencies of government should be reduced from 263 to 161.

Announcing in May last year that President Buhari had given the green light for the report to be implemented, the Finance Minister said: “The Oronsaye report is a report that has reviewed the whole size of government and has made significant recommendations in terms of trimming and that is reducing the numbers of agencies and that would mean merging some agencies together.

“This is a report that has been in place for a long time but hasn’t been implemented. But the President has approved that it should be implemented and we have conveyed Mr. President’s approval to the arms of government responsible for this, and that will be the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Office of the Head of Service.”

