News

Peru Protests: Machu Picchu closed indefinitely, tourists stranded

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Peru has closed its famous tourist site Machu Picchu indefinitely over the ongoing protests against the country’s new president.

The government said it closed the site, and the Inca trail hike leading up to it, to protect tourists and citizens, reports the BBC.

Hundreds of people who were stuck for hours at the foot of the 15th Century Inca citadel have now been rescued.

The violent protests, which have seen dozens of people killed, began when Peru’s previous leader was ousted.

Rail services to Machu Picchu were suspended on Thursday after some train tracks were damaged, allegedly by protesters.

It left 418 people stranded at the site, tourism minister Luis Fernando Helguero said at a news conference on Saturday.

However by Saturday night, the tourism ministry announced that everyone – 148 foreigners and 270 Peruvians – had been safely evacuated on trains and buses.

They are not the first visitors to have been stranded at Machu Picchu because of civil unrest – last month, hundreds of tourists were airlifted out after being stuck there for several days.

Sitting high on a mountain in the Andes, Machu Picchu is considered one of the new seven wonders of the world. It is hugely popular with tourists, with around a million people visiting every year.

Some visitors arrive at Machu Picchu via the Inca Trail, which is a famous multi-day hike.

In a statement, Peru’s culture ministry said that those who had already bought tickets for the site would be able to use them for one month after the end of the demonstrations, or get a refund.

Demonstrators in Peru are demanding fresh elections and calling for the new President, Dina Boluarte, to stand down, which she has so far refused to do.

They want her left-wing predecessor, Pedro Castillo, who is in jail and facing charges of rebellion and conspiracy, to be released. Castillo denies the accusations and insists that he is still Peru’s legitimate leader.

Authorities announced on Saturday that another protester had died following demonstrations in the southern region of Puno, where police stations were set on fire.

At least 58 Peruvians have been injured in the protests, according to a report from Peru’s ombudsman.

In the latest clashes, roads were blocked and police fired tear gas at stone-throwing demonstrators in the capital, Lima.

The European Union has condemned the widespread violence and what it called the “disproportionate” use of force by the police.

In a statement, it called for “urgent steps to restore calm”.

Peru has been through years of political turmoil, which came to a head when Castillo was arrested last month for trying to dissolve Congress.

Ms Boluarte has resisted calls to step down, including from some regional governors, and earlier this week urged Peruvians to ensure their protests were peaceful.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
News

FG clears backlogs as NIS produces 230,000 passports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has said at least 45,000 Passport Booklets are yet to be collected by applicants at the various Nigeria Immigration Service enrolment centres worldwide. This is coming as the government extends the deadline for clearing Passport Backlog initially for 31st May by one week. The new date for the beginning of the new […]
News

NJC recommends appointment of 6 Chief Judges, 32 others as Judicial Officers

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of six Chief Judges and 32 others as Judicial Officers for some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Council at its 95th meeting, which was held in Abuja, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and recommended the 38 successful candidates […]
News Top Stories

H1: Six banks earn N93.70bn in fees, commissions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

FCMB, Sterling lead Tier 2 segment   e-payment transactions jumped by 82% in Q1   Six deposit money banks in the country raked in a total of N93.70 billion in net fee and commission income in the first six months of this year, a 29.26 per  cent improvement over the N72.49 billion that the lenders […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica