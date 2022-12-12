Peru: Violent protests force airport to close

An airport in Peru has been closed and one person has been killed in violent protests, authorities have said.

Pictures on social media media showed smoke billowing from Andahuaylas airport in the south of the country, reports the BBC.

Fifty police officers and workers were surrounded by demonstrators at the airport, the transport ministry said in a statement.

Protests erupted after the impeachment of President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday.

Peru’s aviation body Corpac – part of the ministry of transport – said the airport had been seriously affected since Saturday afternoon, experiencing attacks, vandalism and fires being started.

It said 50 airport workers and police officers had been surrounded in the airport terminal, and added that some people had been taken hostage.

Peru’s national police later said officers had been to the airport with state police, and that one officer had been injured.

One protester was killed, police said, adding that they were taking steps to clarify the situation around the death. Peru’s ombudsman said the person killed was an adolescent.

Both police and the ombudsman appealed for an end to recent violence.

Hundreds of people marched through the capital, Lima, on Thursday and Friday, demanding Mr Castillo’s release and the resignation of his successor, Dina Boluarte.

Three thousand people protested in Andahuaylas on Saturday. Some tried to storm a police station, according to state media.

At least 16 protesters and four police officers were injured in marches in the city, the ombudsman reported.

Castillo had widespread support in the south of the country.

