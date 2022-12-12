News

Peru: Violent protests force airport to close

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

An airport in Peru has been closed and one person has been killed in violent protests, authorities have said.

 

Pictures on social media media showed smoke billowing from Andahuaylas airport in the south of the country, reports the BBC.

 

Fifty police officers and workers were surrounded by demonstrators at the airport, the transport ministry said in a statement.

 

Protests erupted after the impeachment of President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday.

 

Peru’s aviation body Corpac – part of the ministry of transport – said the airport had been seriously affected since Saturday afternoon, experiencing attacks, vandalism and fires being started.

 

It said 50 airport workers and police officers had been surrounded in the airport terminal, and added that some people had been taken hostage.

 

Peru’s national police later said officers had been to the airport with state police, and that one officer had been injured.

 

One protester was killed, police said, adding that they were taking steps to clarify the situation around the death. Peru’s ombudsman said the person killed was an adolescent.

 

Both police and the ombudsman appealed for an end to recent violence.

 

Hundreds of people marched through the capital, Lima, on Thursday and Friday, demanding Mr Castillo’s release and the resignation of his successor, Dina Boluarte.

 

Three thousand people protested in Andahuaylas on Saturday. Some tried to storm a police station, according to state media.

 

At least 16 protesters and four police officers were injured in marches in the city, the ombudsman reported.

 

Castillo had widespread support in the south of the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Oyo deserves quality leader – APC guber aspirant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant Sheriff Mustapha has said the state deserves a quality leader. Mustapha said this yesterday while declaring his governorship ambition via a phone call from his base in Atlanta Georgia, US. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mustapha’s declaration has increased the number of governorship aspirants […]
News

Osun Decides: ‘I came out early to vote because of my faith in a better Nigeria’—95-year-old voter

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Two nonagenarians, Mr Adekunle Benjamin, 95, and Mrs Shabina Oladipo, 90, were at their polling units in Oogi town, Ayedaade Local Government Area, as early as 7:00am to cast their votes in the Osun State guber poll. Speaking at Unit 7, ward 8, Oogi, Benjamin said he came out early to […]
News

Yakassai: Osinbajo’s presidential ambition, conspiracy against Tinubu

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Elder Statesman and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, yesterday described the declaration by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to seek the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a conspiracy designed to truncate the aspirations of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. A former Governor of Lagos State.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica