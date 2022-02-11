Arts & Entertainments

Peruzzi to headline Carica pre- launch today

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian Afro Pop star, Peruzzi, is set to dazzle fun lovers to an unforgettable night of dancing and celebration as one of the leading hospitality venues in Ikeja, Lagos, popularly known as Sinatra Place, opens the club arm, Carica, of the relaxation centre today.

This news was made public at a recent briefing where the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Sinatra Place, Mr. Segun Amosu, revealed that plans were in top gear to usher in the Valentine season properly by hosting a soft launch of its club, Carica to patrons. “I am delighted to announce that the club Carica, of our hospitality centre is ready and will be open to the public from Friday, February 11, 2022.

In just over a year of opening, we have become the best kept secret of Lagos mainland and we are not resting on our oars. “Carica is just another extension of our business of ensuring premium satisfaction for fun loving clients who come to Sinatra place daily. For this reason, we are bringing one of the best musicians in the country and Africa, Peruzzi, to open the club.

We hope to keep engaging our patrons and ensuring the best of nightlife in Lagos,” he said. Meanwhile, Peruzzi has also hinted his readiness to give fans and music lovers an unforgettable experience. He said: “It’s time to reveal the best kept secret on Lagos mainland. I am coming to reveal a part of me like never witnessed before. All roads lead to Carica on February 11. Catch the wave”.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

