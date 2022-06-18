Peseiro aiming to make history with Eagles

Successive losses to Mexico and Ecuador earned Jose Peseiro an unwanted record of being the first Super Eagles manager in more than three decades to suffer back-to-back defeats in his first two matches but after recording two victories in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Portuguese can gain the impetus to settle down to his new work. Peseiro’s first match in charge ended in a 2-1 loss to the Mexicans in a friendly as the Portuguese became the first manager to lose on his debut since 1995 when late Amodu Shuabu led the Eagles to a 1-0 defeat against England in a friendly at Wembley. Another 1-0 loss to Ecuador got many Nigerians willing to further scrutinise the credential of the former Venezuela coach with some beginning to doubt his capacity to guide the Eagles out of the agony of missing out on the World Cup ticket.

Their fears were deepened when the Eagles conceded in the 11th minute of Peseiro’s third match in charge which was incidentally his first competitive game but goals from Alex Iwobi and talismanic striker Victor Osimhen against Sierra Leone in an AFCON qualifier did more than ease pressure on the coach. He followed that up with a resounding 10-0 trouncing of Sao Tome and Principe in their second match in the AFCON series. The country may be tagged a minnow in football but it’s been a while since the Eagles killed off of their ‘small opponents’ in such a devastating fashion.

That win over Sao Tome lifted the mood in the team and reassured Nigerians the team is in safe hands. He could be excused for losing his first two matches as he had not enough time to impart his philosophy to the team. More so, there were noticeable improvements in the structure of the squad on and off the pitch delivering the attacking football the coach promised in all of the four matches under him. His immediate assignment is to deliver an AFCON ticket and having hit the ground running that wouldn’t be much of a big deal for him and his squad.

The fastidious Nigerian football fans will be more than willing to see him win something with the side as 2013 AFCON provides that opportunity and the coach has once boasted he would deliver the cup next year. He admitted that the Eagles are the most talented he has managed in his career and the most suited for his attacking football philosophy.

“Our style is attack because of the kind of players we have in the team,” Peseiro said. He went on: “I see them very well now in training and they are the most talented I have worked with in my career and I am not joking. It is hard for me to pick the best selection for games.” Nigeria lead Group A with six points followed by Guinea Bissau on four while Sierra Leone have one from their draw with the latter.

The Super Eagles’ next assignment is in September against Guinea Bissau whom they will play home and away and Peseiro knows tougher tests will come. “We expect the next few games to be tougher but we are confident in ourselves. The Ideas will make the players love to play for the team,” said the former Venezuela coach.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...