Peseiro defiant despite becoming first Eagles coach to lose debut in 28 years

  • ‘I’m building a team that will pressure, dominate games

 

Jose Peseiro yesterday morning became the first Super Eagles coach in 28 years to lose his first match in charge of the team after his wards were pipped 2-1 by Mexico in their friendly match played at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas in the United States but the coach is not bothered about the ignoble record, saying his wards gave a good account of themselves.

Stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong scored an own goal which gave the Mexicans the victory after Cyriel Dessers had cancelled out Santiago Gimenez’s 13th minute goal. Peseiro said though he was not happy the team lost, he was satisfied that the players came back  stronger.

 

“I am not happy that we lost, but I am delighted and happy with my players’ performances and character,” he remarked. “I am happy the way they reacted on the pitch in the second half by giving their best.

 

“We have quality players, we tried to compete with Mexico in the first half, but we couldn’t, we came out better in the second half.” He also commends the home-based players who featured in the game. “The home-based players did well no doubt. I am happy with them,” he said He revealed his plans for the team, saying the Eagles will start playing the style that best suit their potential which is an attacking brand of football.

 

“My philosophy as a coach is to play attacking football,” he explained. “I love my team to score and pressure the opponent, this is the best way to unsettle your opponent and win games. “That is how we played in the second half against Mexico. “And we will work more ahead of the Ecuador game.”

 

